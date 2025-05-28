Over nine categories open in first-ever Caribbean creative tourism awards

CARIBBEAN creatives and tourism trailblazers now have a unique chance to gain international recognition as the Creative Tourism Network, in collaboration with UNESCO Transcultura, has officially launched the Caribbean Creative Tourism Awards. This inaugural initiative aims to celebrate excellence in innovation, sustainability, and cultural richness throughout the Caribbean.

Designed to honour tourism offerings that blend culture, creativity, and community, the awards will spotlight everything from immersive travel experiences and vibrant cultural events to standout accommodations and artistic residencies. The goal is to highlight transformative tourism products and services that elevate the Caribbean’s global identity as a creative and sustainable destination.

Applicants can choose from a wide range of categories, including: Best Caribbean Creative Destination, Best Caribbean Creative Tourism Strategy, Best Caribbean Creative Tourism Experience, Best Caribbean Creative Accommodations, Best Caribbean Creative Tourism Event, Best Caribbean Creative Travel Agency / Tour Operator / Consultant, Best Caribbean Artist Residency / Creative Hub, Best Caribbean Creative Services, and Best Caribbean Creative Tourism Promotion Campaign.

The awards are open to all cultural, creative, and tourism stakeholders across the Caribbean, offering a unique platform for individuals, organisations, and destinations to showcase their work on a global stage. Entries must have been in operation for at least six months, except for submissions in the “Best Strategy” category, which may be conceptual or pending implementation.

Participants may submit multiple proposals and may also enter the same project in several categories, maximising their chances of being recognised.

The deadline for submissions is June 1, 2025, at 12:00 PM GMT. Applications can be completed through the official Google Forms link provided by the organisers.

Apply here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1oPrrYM9kbr-pYAtFlLyTzeKvmSk50KXk3VnGvz_RpOQ/viewform?edit_requested=true

With the Caribbean already known globally for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, the Caribbean Creative Tourism Awards aim to elevate the region’s visibility as a hub for transformative, community-

based travel experiences. It’s an initiative that not only empowers local stakeholders but also redefines the future of Caribbean tourism through the lens of sustainability and creativity.

For visionaries in the region who bring stories to life through art, hospitality, and immersive travel, this is a chance to step into the international spotlight, and show the world just how powerfully Caribbean culture can inspire.