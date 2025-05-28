Guyana strengthens regional co-operation through education, leadership dialogue

– welcomes officials from Duke of Edinburgh’s Caribbean-Canada Leaders’ Dialogue Delegation

THE Ministry of Education was pleased to host members of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Caribbean-Canada Leaders’ Dialogue (CCLD) during their current visit to Guyana, part of a regional fact-finding mission aimed at strengthening cross-border leadership and co-operation between the Caribbean and Canada.

The CCLD delegation, comprised of emerging leaders from across Canada and the Caribbean, is currently undertaking a multi-country tour leading up to their final meeting in Barbados. Their mission focuses on exploring shared challenges and opportunities in sustainable development, innovation, and leadership.

As part of their engagement in Guyana, the delegation participated in a robust dialogue with the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, who was joined by the Deputy Chief Education Officer responsible for Technical Education, Dr. Ritesh Tularam. Together, they highlighted Guyana’s commitment to building an education system that is modern, inclusive, and aligned with national development priorities.

The Minister emphasised Guyana’s strategic focus on integrating sustainability into education policy, expanding access to quality technical and vocational training, and leveraging innovation to equip students with the skills necessary for the 21st-century workforce. The presence of the Deputy Chief Education Officer reinforced the Ministry’s commitment to technical and vocational education as a key pillar of national growth.

The Ministry applauds the CCLD for creating a space where emerging leaders can engage directly with policy-makers, and for fostering a spirit of collaboration across the Caribbean-Canada corridor. These dialogues are essential for aligning regional aspirations with concrete action, particularly in education and youth development.

Guyana remains steadfast in its commitment to regional leadership and international co-operation and looks forward to continued partnerships that support innovation, sustainability, and inclusion across all levels of education.