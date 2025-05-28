R3PSInc backs President Ali’s election announcement

– says elections key to sustaining Guyana’s development momentum

THE Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSInc) has welcomed the announcement by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali that Guyana will hold General and Regional Elections on Monday, September 1, 2025, describing it as a reaffirmation of the nation’s unwavering commitment to democracy, constitutional rule, and civil liberties.

Speaking on behalf of the organisation, R3PSInc Head, Halim Khan, praised the President’s leadership during his current term, noting that his tenure was marked by transformative development and unprecedented economic resilience.

“President Ali has demonstrated exceptional leadership, particularly during the most difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Khan stated. “Even in the face of global uncertainty, Guyana emerged as the fastest-growing economy, a remarkable achievement that speaks volumes about the administration’s sound economic management and visionary approach.”

Khan also commended the Head of State for his flagship ‘One Guyana’ initiative, which he said is fostering national unity and inclusivity by ensuring that all citizens, including women, Indigenous communities, and young people, have equitable access to national resources and opportunities.

“The One Guyana vision is grounded in inclusivity and shared prosperity,” Khan said. “It places community development and economic advancement at the heart of the national agenda.”

As Guyana prepares for the upcoming elections, Khan emphasised the need for all stakeholders, political leaders, civil society, the private sector, and citizens, to uphold the principles of a free, fair, and transparent process.

“Elections are not just about selecting new leaders; they are about recommitting ourselves to democracy, justice, and nation-building,” he remarked. “A peaceful and credible electoral process is essential to ensure that the gains made over the past years continue to benefit all Guyanese.”

Khan affirmed the R3PSInc’s commitment to working collaboratively with government agencies and communities to maintain economic stability and promote inclusive growth.

“We remain ready to partner with all levels of government and the people of Guyana. Together, we can build a future where every citizen has a voice, every vote matters, and every life is filled with promise,” he concluded.