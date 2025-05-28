New OAS Secretary General promises action, accountability, and regional progress

ALBERT Ramdin has officially taken office as Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), delivering a powerful inaugural message on May 26, 2025, that emphasised unity, inclusion, and renewed commitment to the values that underpin the hemispheric body.

With decades of diplomatic experience and a history of senior leadership roles within the OAS, Ramdin now steps into the organisation’s top post, describing himself not as an individual leader, but as a “committed servant of the peoples of the Americas.”

In his statement marking the beginning of his tenure, Ramdin called on member states to re-awaken the founding goals of the OAS and to work together to create a more responsive, transparent, and effective organisation. “This is a time that calls for unity and political will to strengthen our resolve,” he said.

Ramdin’s vision for the OAS includes an inclusive approach to regional development—one that actively engages governments, civil society, indigenous communities, the private sector, and youth. “Our strength lies in unity,” he asserted. “Together we can face the challenges of our time with clarity and courage.”

He acknowledged the scale of the challenges facing the hemisphere but expressed confidence that collective effort, trust, and collaboration would drive meaningful progress. “Real progress requires time, trust, and sustained effort… but I believe, deeply, that it is possible and that it is worth it,” Ramdin stated.

Highlighting his longstanding commitment to the organisation, Ramdin reaffirmed his dedication to transparency, accountability, and measurable results. “The OAS matters. And we will tell our story with confidence and clarity — showing our relevance through action, and our legitimacy through results,” he declared.

As the Americas navigate complex political, social, and economic landscapes, Ramdin’s leadership promises a revitalised OAS, one focused on strengthening democratic institutions, deepening regional co-operation, and delivering tangible benefits to the citizens it serves.

In closing, Ramdin invited all stakeholders across the hemisphere to move forward together in shaping a more just, united, and democratic Americas.