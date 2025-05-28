News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
New OAS Secretary General promises action, accountability, and regional progress
Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Albert Ramdin
Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Albert Ramdin

ALBERT Ramdin has officially taken office as Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), delivering a powerful inaugural message on May 26, 2025, that emphasised unity, inclusion, and renewed commitment to the values that underpin the hemispheric body.

With decades of diplomatic experience and a history of senior leadership roles within the OAS, Ramdin now steps into the organisation’s top post, describing himself not as an individual leader, but as a “committed servant of the peoples of the Americas.”

In his statement marking the beginning of his tenure, Ramdin called on member states to re-awaken the founding goals of the OAS and to work together to create a more responsive, transparent, and effective organisation. “This is a time that calls for unity and political will to strengthen our resolve,” he said.

Ramdin’s vision for the OAS includes an inclusive approach to regional development—one that actively engages governments, civil society, indigenous communities, the private sector, and youth. “Our strength lies in unity,” he asserted. “Together we can face the challenges of our time with clarity and courage.”

He acknowledged the scale of the challenges facing the hemisphere but expressed confidence that collective effort, trust, and collaboration would drive meaningful progress. “Real progress requires time, trust, and sustained effort… but I believe, deeply, that it is possible and that it is worth it,” Ramdin stated.

Highlighting his longstanding commitment to the organisation, Ramdin reaffirmed his dedication to transparency, accountability, and measurable results. “The OAS matters. And we will tell our story with confidence and clarity — showing our relevance through action, and our legitimacy through results,” he declared.

As the Americas navigate complex political, social, and economic landscapes, Ramdin’s leadership promises a revitalised OAS, one focused on strengthening democratic institutions, deepening regional co-operation, and delivering tangible benefits to the citizens it serves.

In closing, Ramdin invited all stakeholders across the hemisphere to move forward together in shaping a more just, united, and democratic Americas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.