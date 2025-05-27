UK reaffirms support for Guyana amid border controversy with Venezuela

THE United Kingdom has reaffirmed its support for Guyana’s internationally-recognised territorial integrity as tension with neighbouring Venezuela continues to escalate.

Baroness Chapman of Darlington, the UK’s Minister of State for International Development, Latin America and the Caribbean, said her government is working with international partners to find a peaceful solution to the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, while expressing alarm over recent developments in the Spanish-speaking country.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of repression and arbitrary detentions, and reaffirm our support for Guyana’s internationally-recognised territorial integrity,” Baroness Chapman said in an official statement via X (formerly Twitter).

This position comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding Venezuela’s continued claim to Guyana’s Essequibo region, despite the matter being before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The UK joins a growing list of international allies, including the United States, Canada, and CARICOM, that have publicly backed Guyana’s sovereignty over Essequibo, and rejected Venezuela’s unilateral actions.