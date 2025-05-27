‘When we are united, nothing is out of our reach’

–PM Phillips in Independence Day message

AS Guyana celebrates its 59th Independence Anniversary, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has urged citizens to reflect on the nation’s journey while remaining unified in the pursuit of continued national development.

In a stirring message to mark the occasion, Prime Minister Phillips said the country is at “a critical juncture” in its history; one that reflects the realisation of a dream first envisioned by Guyana’s founding fathers.

“The dream that I speak of was conceived in the hearts and minds of our Founding Fathers, who demanded the ability for Guyana and its people to chart their own course in life, and that is what we have done,” the Prime Minister declared.

Reflecting on the nation’s transition to independence on May 26, 1966, he recalled the uncertainty that loomed over the young republic at the time. But he praised the resilience of the Guyanese people who, despite challenges, forged a nation rooted in “unity and equality”.

“It was not a smooth journey, as these journeys rarely ever are, but we survived setbacks, disasters, and even ongoing threats to our sovereignty. But Guyana’s spirit has remained steadfast, and today, we stand as a strong, prosperous nation with 59 years to be proud of.”

The Prime Minister highlighted Guyana’s booming economy, which he described as “one of the fastest-growing in the world”.

He credited this growth not only to the oil and gas industry but also to the country’s expanding tourism sector, cultural wealth, and infrastructural upgrades.

“Guyana is economically thriving today. We are no longer progressing silently; Guyana is making waves,” he said.

The Prime Minister added: “We have opened up the potential in the oil and gas industry and are using it judiciously and accountably to the advantage of all Guyanese while leveraging the strength of other industries to bolster our economy further.”

The Prime Minister said that Guyana’s success story has only been possible because the nation stayed the course, invested in its people, and remained open to the world—all while preserving its unique identity and values. Most importantly, he emphasised that the country remained unified throughout its journey.

However, Prime Minister Phillips was quick to remind citizens that the country’s most valuable asset remains its people.

“From the sugarcane fields to the coastlines, from Rupununi to the Essequibo, Guyanese people from all walks of life have pooled their talents and energies to make this happen. All of this is a reminder that when we are united, nothing is out of our reach,” he affirmed.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive development, promising that no community or citizen will be left behind.

“Our administration remains committed to our goal of seeing development reach all areas and all Guyanese, regardless of background, race, or income level,” he stated.

“We will remain watchful in guarding our sovereignty, we will also remain humble in our triumph, and we will forge ahead with a vision that benefits all our people.”

Concluding his message with a call for continued unity and national pride, Phillips said: “May this Independence Day serve as a reminder of who we are: Guyana comprises a people forged through adversity and powered by hope. I urge that we continue to build and demonstrate the great things small countries can achieve.”