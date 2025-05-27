Fishermen rescued after vessel sinks off Pomeroon River

A CAPTAIN and three crew members were rescued on Monday after their fishing vessel, the Sea Knight, reportedly sank approximately 20 miles off the coast of the Pomeroon River around 19:00hrs on Sunday.

Word is that the vessel, which is owned by Pritpaul Singh Investment Inc., went down in the Atlantic Ocean, leaving the men adrift.

The captain, Monzil Thomas, is said to have kept himself afloat with the aid of a life ring, and was later rescued near the mouth of the Pomeroon River by the 2-Sister, another fishing boat.

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) reportedly got wind of the incident at approximately 10:45 hours on Monday, May 26, which prompted the Emergency Operations Unit, led by Captain John Flores, to immediately launched a search-and-rescue operation.

Ably supported by the Guyana Coast Guard, under Commander David Shamsudeen, the operation employed both aerial and ground surveillance, and within a few hours, the search party was able to locate the vessel’s remaining crew members: Delon Sandy, Patrick McRae, and John McRae Jr.

Reports are that they were found adrift approximately six nautical miles from the mouth of the Pomeroon River; thankfully, all three men were wearing life jackets.