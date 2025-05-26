–President Ali maintains amidst Venezuela’s aggressive actions

–says Guyanese will stand together against any threat to nation’s sovereignty

MINUTES before the midnight hour on the eve of Guyana’s 59th Independence Anniversary, President Dr. Irfaan Ali firmly declared that “Guyana’s territory is a settled fact of history and law,” as he reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering commitment to peace and the defence of its sovereignty.

Speaking to a massive crowd at Albion, East Berbice, the President’s remarks came in direct response to Venezuela’s provocative move to hold elections in the Essequibo region, a territory recognised by international law as part of Guyana since the 1899 arbitral award, an act that reignited a long-standing border controversy.

With the Golden Arrowhead glistening in the backdrop, the Head of State began his annual flag-raising address by reaffirming the nation’s commitment to remaining a sovereign and democratic State.

The Head of State, standing before the national flag, and flanked by ranks of the Joint Services, reminded citizens that while Guyana is committed to peace, that peace must never be mistaken for weakness.

“The territory of Guyana is a settled fact of history and law. We are not aggressors; we are protectors. But let no one mistake our peacefulness for weakness. If our sovereignty is challenged; if our land is threatened, we shall rise as One Nation, One People, One Destiny,” President Ali declared.

The Nicolás Maduro administration held a national vote to support illegal claims over Essequibo, despite the matter being before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has cautioned Venezuela against taking any unilateral actions that would alter the status quo.

Earlier that day, teams from the Guyana Chronicle visited several border communities, where no unauthorised activities were reported.

Citizens in those areas carried on with their daily routines, many visibly displaying national pride, and wearing paraphernalia rejecting Venezuela’s claims.

The President, in a passionate appeal for national unity, declared: “We shall defend this nation with every beat of our hearts, every muscle in our body, every fibre of our souls. We will never waver, never falter, never surrender. Guyana, tomorrow, is rising with glory.”

Joined by ranks of the Joint Services at the podium, he emphasised the significance of Guyana’s independence, marking 59 years since May 26, 1966, and the country’s transition from a colonial appendage to a sovereign nation.

NOT ABOUT GEOGRAPHY OR AUTONOMY

“My fellow Guyanese, independence was never just a matter of geography or autonomy; it was a sacred promise, a pledge that the people of Guyana, regardless of race, religion, class or creed, would together build a future rooted in dignity, equity and equality of opportunity.

“We have walked the road for 59 years, sometimes with a sure footing, sometimes unsteadily, but never separately, and never hesitantly,” President Ali said.

The Head of State declared Guyana’s commitment to defending its sovereignty, asserting that the nation will rise as one to protect its land and people.

The territory of Guyana is described as a legal entity defined by the arbitral award of 1899, emphasising its historical and legal legitimacy.

“The flag of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana flies in proud defiance of histories, injustices, foreign ambitions and every force that ever dared to doubt our words.

A COVENANT FORGED IN STRUGGLE

“On this 59th Independence, we not only commemorate a special day, but also renew our fervent covenant, a covenant forged in struggle, sanctified by law and sustained by the unbreakable will of our one people,” he said.

Guyana has consistently maintained that the 1899 Arbitral Award, which established its borders with Venezuela, is legally binding.

The Government of Guyana views the election as a provocation and a breach of international law. The government has also called on the Spanish-speaking nation to “refrain from any actions that violate Guyana’s territorial integrity or disrupt the peace and security of the Latin American and Caribbean region.”

In a May 1, 2025, ruling, the ICJ reaffirmed the provisional measures granted on December 1, 2023, and introduced a new, binding directive.

The court in its December 1, 2023 order stated: “Pending a final decision in the case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute for which the Cooperative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area; and both parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate of extend the dispute before the court or make it more difficult to resolve.”

The new measure explicitly states that, pending a final decision, Venezuela “shall refrain from conducting elections, or preparing to conduct elections, in the territory in dispute, which the Co-operative Republic of Guyana currently administers and over which it exercises control.”

The international community — including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union — has voiced strong support for Guyana’s efforts to highlight Venezuela’s unlawful actions, affirming their solidarity with the country.