Guyana’s border communities report no sign of Venezuela’s sham elections

–residents reject threats to nation’s sovereignty, maintain Essequibo is Guyana’s

–Maduro regime shares fake information about Guyanese participation in illegal process

GUYANA’S territorial sovereignty remains unshaken, as residents in border communities reported no indication of Venezuela’s sham elections, which the Bolivarian Republic had threatened would be used to elect a governor and legislative council for Guyana’s territory.

A visit by the Guyana Chronicle to Region One (Barima-Waini) confirmed that there were no obstructions taking place.

In an attempt to deliberately spread misinformation, Venezuela’s Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, was among those who circulated a misleading video falsely claiming that people were crossing the Essequibo River to participate in the illegal process.

However, in reality, the footage shows passengers boarding a boat in Georgetown, en route to Vreed-en-Hoop, with the recognisable Stabroek Market clearly visible in the background.

This appeared to be another attempt by Venezuela to use misinformation to incite fear among the Guyanese population and undermine the country’s sovereignty.

During the on-the-ground visits to several areas in Region One, this publication observed that life was proceeding peacefully.

Reporters first stopped in Arakaka, where they spoke with villagers and Chairman of the Community District Council (CDC), John Phillips, who reaffirmed the community’s firm and unwavering stance against the Bolivarian Republic’s spurious claims.

Phillips, who has lived in Arakaka for 76 years, told reporters that there were no activities within Guyana’s Essequibo region as it pertained to Venezuela’s election.

“Everything is quiet… I feel secure. All the residents feel secure,” Phillips said.

The village has a population of around 600-700 residents, who ply their trade quietly, particularly through gold mining and agriculture.

The Chairman further expressed confidence in the Government of Guyana’s commitment to keep citizens safe.

Further, he cautioned Guyanese to be wary of propaganda from Venezuela, which is intended to scare Guyanese.

He urged citizens to refer to the official channels of communication.

ESSEQUIBO BELONGS TO GUYANA

A resident of Arakaka Village, Stanwyck Bowen, also spoke to reporters and assured them that Venezuela did not conduct any elections in Guyana’s Essequibo region.

Also, an emotional Maria Revero, a Venezuelan migrant who has called Guyana home for the past nine years, firmly declared that Essequibo belongs to Guyana.

Speaking from the heart, Revero denounced the Venezuelan government’s baseless claims over Guyana’s Essequibo region.

She further noted that Venezuela’s government has selfish interests and because of the country’s economic despair, they are trying to intrude on Guyana’s territory.

This publication also spoke to a number of villagers who were going about their daily lives peacefully and undisturbed, reaffirming their identity and sovereignty as Guyanese citizens.

Furthermore, this publication visited Imbotero, located on the border with Venezuela where villagers conducted their daily activities smoothly, and enjoyed a day of peace and calm, as Guyana prepared to celebrate its 59th anniversary of independence.

The atmosphere reflected the country’s commitment to maintaining peace, whilst upholding its territorial integrity.

There were no reports of unauthorised activities near Guyana’s border with Venezuela. Authorities continue to monitor the borders closely to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.