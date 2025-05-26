PPP ready to ‘win it for the people’ as election date is set – Jagdeo declares

By Vanessa Narine

SHORTLY after President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced the official date for the highly-anticipated General and Regional Elections this year, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo came out swinging, and made it clear his party is ready.

“I welcome President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s announcement of September 1, 2025 as the date for the 2025 General and Regional Elections,” Jagdeo declared in a sharp statement.

“We are ready to deliver our message of continued progress to the people of Guyana.”

Jagdeo, also Vice-President, did not mince words, positioning the PPP as the only party with a proven record and a credible plan for Guyana’s future.

“Since returning to Office in August 2020, our government hit the ground running, and we have not looked back,” he said, detailing a list of achievements, from pandemic response to economic recovery.

“Within just 40 days, we passed an emergency budget to remove burdensome taxes, support vulnerable groups, and revive critical sectors of the economy,” Jagdeo noted. And, he added, the PPP/C government did “far more than that”, boasting of job creation, record-breaking growth in oil, agriculture, infrastructure, and ICT, and landmark carbon credit deals through the Low-Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

“We reclaimed Guyana’s position as a global leader in climate action, securing landmark carbon credit agreements that have already earned billions of dollars, with a significant portion going directly to Amerindian villages, strengthening livelihoods and preserving our forests,” he asserted.

The PPP General Secretary added, “We tempered the impact of the global increase in the cost of living by increasing disposable income across both the private and public sectors.

To ease the financial burden on families and businesses, we introduced several initiatives, including subsidies on electricity and water, the removal of all taxes on gasoline and diesel, and the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector, which led to cheaper access to data and other services.”

PREDICTABLE OPPOSITION

Jagdeo also pulled no punches against the opposition, calling out the group’s obstructionist disposition from August 2020 to date.

“The PNCR/APNU/AFC/WPA, in whatever form they present themselves to the electorate, have no track record to stand on; no record of delivering for the Guyanese people, and nothing credible to offer,” he charged.

He added, “Guyanese can expect their characteristic campaign of lies, racism and division to continue, along with the usual long list of unrealistic, lofty, populist promises which they have no intention of fulfilling.”

According to him, the PPP will defend its track record, and expose the Opposition for any “deception” that is peddled. “Our Party anticipates this, and we will meet this challenge head-on, exposing their deception at every turn,” he said.

BUILDING ON SOLID FOUNDATION

For 2025-2030, Jagdeo addressed an ambitious vision for the next five years: Thousands of new jobs, expanded healthcare services, modernised education with AI and digital skills, and major infrastructure overhauls, including highways, bridges, deep-water harbours, and new climate-resilient communities.

“We did not just deliver on our 2020–2025 Manifesto, we exceeded it by listening to the needs of our people, and taking decisive action. We implemented initiatives that ensured all sections of society benefitted; from miners and farmers to public servants, youths, entrepreneurs, and ordinary families in every community…. [looking ahead] we will reshape our national landscape, boost connectivity, and support economic diversification,” he said.

The PPP General Secretary added, “… our re-election campaign will focus on our plans to build on this strong foundation. We will create thousands more jobs across new and traditional sectors, expand healthcare services with over 6,000 new jobs in that sector alone, and establish hubs for medical tourism, biotech, and information technology. We will modernise education by

embedding STEM, AI, and digital skills in classrooms, increasing scholarships, and growing a Digital Guyana. Housing development will accelerate with the distribution of 5,000 house lots annually, alongside new climate-resilient communities like Silica City. Major infrastructure projects — including new bridges, highways, deep-water harbours, modern airports, and waterfront developments — will reshape our national landscape, boost connectivity, and support economic diversification.

“We will also make more land available for small miners and farmers to enhance productivity, stimulate economic growth, and support sustainable livelihoods. Further, through pro-business reforms and SME financing, we will continue to open opportunities for every Guyanese citizen. We also recognise that important work remains in several key areas. These include improving

garbage collection and community drainage systems to foster cleaner, healthier neighbourhoods, expanding street lighting and other initiatives to enhance community safety.”

In a line aimed straight at the electorate, Jagdeo declared, “We will continue working to build a Guyana where every citizen – young and old, of every race, gender and religion – has the opportunity for a progressive and prosperous life.”

He underscored that the PPP has always stood for democracy, social justice, economic growth, and national unity and that commitment remains unshaken.

“We are ready for the 2025 Election. And we are prepared to win it for the people of Guyana,” Jagdeo posited.