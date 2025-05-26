E-Day 2025 is September 1 –President Ali announces

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced that Guyana’s Regional and General Elections will be held on Monday, September 1, 2025.

During his address on the occasion of Guyana’s 59th Independence Anniversary on Sunday, the Head of State stated that the announcement follows discussions with Chairperson of the Guyana

Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (Rtd) Claudette Singh on the readiness of the Commission to hold the elections.

A government is in place for five years, from the date when the National Assembly meets after any dissolution, meaning five years after Parliament first met on September 1, 2020, as per Section 70 (3) of the Constitution.

The last General and Regional Elections were held on March 2, 2020.

An international Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2020 elections found evidence of collusion among senior GECOM officials to manipulate results in favour of the APNU+AFC coalition.

The CoI report highlighted brazen attempts by officials to derail the vote-counting process, and declared that former GECOM Chief Elections Officer (CEO Keith Lowenfield; former Deputy CEO at GECOM Roxanne Myers; and former Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo were principally responsible for efforts to subvert the election results.

The accused remain out on cash bail as the trial continues.

The next General and Regional Elections, as per Section 61 of the Constitution of Guyana, has to be called within three months after every dissolution of Parliament.

The President said that he will later issue the proclamation for the dissolution of Parliament.

“I had discussions with the Chairwoman of GECOM, and having been assured of their readiness, I’ve decided to name the first of September 2025 as the date for national and regional elections,” the President said.

In further reaffirming the country’s commitment to democracy, the Head of State emphasised the importance of free and fair elections.

Dr. Ali called on citizens to reject elements of division, and in preparation for the polls to keep the democratic spirit alive.

“Let us reject the voices that divide, the lies that deceive, and any attempt to silence the will of the people. We must show, through our words, our actions, and our votes that the democratic spirit of Guyana is not only alive, but strong, unshakable and irreversible. Elections must not be of two or more sides,” he said.

With a call to honour the sacred duties of every citizen, the President urged all to defend Guyana’s territory, drive development, and safeguard democracy.

“It [elections] must not be about hate, division, and indignity; it must be about performance, competition of ideas, and vision. It must be about track record; not empty rhetoric,” he said.

After ballots have been casted and the results have been announced, it is the hope of President Ali that the 2025 polls will be marked by love, unity and strength of character.

“It must be about one government governing for one Guyana. It is about a parliamentary democracy debating with purpose, and representing their constituents; it is about healing in love, and moving forward in peace and fulfilment,” the President said.