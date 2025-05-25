‘You are our champions, the heartbeat of Guyana’

–President Ali tells country’s Defence Force; assures them of nation’s full support

ON the eve of Venezuela’s illegal elections over Guyana’s Essequibo region, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, travelled to the county to share breakfast with members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), delivering a powerful message of solidarity, patriotism, and national resolve.

In what he described as an “extraordinary opportunity,” the Commander-in-Chief addressed the troops at Anna Regina as “champions” and the “heartbeat of Guyana,” commending their unwavering dedication to the nation’s territorial integrity.

His remarks came at a time of heightened national awareness, with Venezuela expected to stage an election today aimed at asserting sovereignty over Guyana’s resource-rich Essequibo region—an area that comprises nearly two-thirds of the country’s territory.

“Today, as your Commander-in-Chief, on behalf of a grateful nation, I once again salute all of you for your bravery, your sacrifice, and your unshakable commitment to nationhood,” President Ali declared.

He added, “Whilst you are on the frontline in uniform, I want to assure you that behind you on every single line, in the blood of every Guyanese, is the readiness to support every and any effort necessary to ensure those who seek to destabilise the peace in our region are met with firm resistance.

Referring to the GDF personnel as “selfless men and women” who wear the national uniform with pride, the President highlighted the depth of commitment and resilience required in service.

“I know troops will be at different locations at our borders under different circumstances and challenges, but they do so with pride, honour, and dignity—knowing their cause is much larger than their posting.”

He emphasised that the duty of the soldiers goes beyond personal responsibility, describing their service as “national, patriotic, and marked with the pride of the ultimate definition of what it means to be Guyanese.”

In a direct message of encouragement and assurance, President Ali told the ranks: “As your Commander-in-Chief, you will always have my full support, my extraordinary love and respect because I see firsthand what you do every single day.”

President Ali concluded his address with heartfelt appreciation for the troops’ unwavering service: “God bless all of you. God bless all our troops all over. God bless your families. I wish you all well. Thank you very much.”

The timing of the President’s visit was significant. It came just a day before the Nicolás Maduro administration plans to hold a national vote to support claims over Essequibo, despite the matter being before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has cautioned Venezuela against taking any unilateral actions that would alter the status quo.

Guyana has consistently maintained that the 1899 Arbitral Award, which established its borders with Venezuela, is legally binding. The Government of Guyana views the election as a provocation and a breach of international law. The government has also called on the Spanish-speaking nation to “refrain from any actions that violate Guyana’s territorial integrity or disrupt the peace and security of the Latin American and Caribbean region.”

In a May 1, 2025, ruling, the ICJ reaffirmed the provisional measures granted on December 1, 2023, and introduced a new, binding directive.

The court in its December 1, 2023 order stated: “Pending a final decision in the case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute for which the Cooperative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area; and both parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate of extend the dispute before the court or make it more difficult to resolve.”

The new measure explicitly states that, pending a final decision, Venezuela “shall refrain from conducting elections, or preparing to conduct elections, in the territory in dispute, which the Co-operative Republic of Guyana currently administers and over which it exercises control.”

The international community — including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union — has voiced strong support for Guyana’s efforts to highlight Venezuela’s unlawful actions, affirming their solidarity with the country.