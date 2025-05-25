‘There is one truth: Essequibo belongs to Guyana!’

–President Ali condemns Maduro’s sham elections; calls on Venezuelans to respect Guyana’s sovereignty

–Urges Guyanese to unite against threats to nation’s territorial integrity

WITH firm resolve and national pride, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali has affirmed that the South American nation will not yield an inch of its territory to Venezuela, and that its heart will continue beating with all of its 83,000 square miles intact.

The President’s firm stance came on the eve of Venezuela’s planned elections, in which the Bolivarian Republic has threatened to illegally elect a governor and legislative council for Guyana’s Essequibo region.

The President made a powerful speech at the National Patriotic Concert, which was held at the Anna Regina Car Park, Essequibo Coast on Saturday evening. The occasion reaffirmed the nation’s patriotism, and underscored the unwavering message that Essequibo belongs to Guyana.

The President reminded all of the one truth, which is: “Our borders were settled in the Arbitral Award of 1899. An international boundary between Guyana and Venezuela was established then, and this Man-made controversy invented by Venezuela will be appropriately dealt with at the ICJ [International Court of Justice]; no other way, no other means, because we are sure of what is ours, and Essequibo is ours.”

Although the Government of Guyana has affirmed that there have been no physical activities or indications of a planned election by Venezuela in Guyana’s territory, President Ali has emphasised that the authorities are committed to ensuring that the nation’s sovereignty is preserved and protected at all costs.

Standing before a sea of proud Guyanese, who waved the vibrant Golden Arrowhead, President Ali stood resolute as he reminded the gathering that Guyana has administered the Essequibo region for over 100 years, and it is an integral part of the nation’s sovereignty.

“So, the sham that is going on there [Venezuela’s planned elections] is in clear violation of international law, international order and democracy, and we condemn it. The international community (has) condemned it,” the President said to the thunderous agreement of the mammoth crowd, united in patriotic fervour.

The President noted that the Bolivarian Republic has executed several activities which have defied the 1899 Arbitral Award.

“Guyana recognises the right of all nations, and we ask Venezuela to recognise the right of Guyana, the sovereignty of Guyana, and the territorial integrity of Guyana,” President Ali said.

Venezuela’s spurious claim to Guyana’s territory has no basis in international law, the President said, while noting that the activities being undertaken by the Government of Guyana are lawfully within Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“We have further informed Venezuela that Guyana will not bend. We will not bend; we shall not bend,” he sternly affirmed.

The Commander-in-Chief referenced the recent armed attacks on members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) by a criminal gang operating from the Venezuelan side of the border. The President stated that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela had been informed that, under international law, it is responsible for ensuring its territory is not used to launch attacks or cause harm to Guyana.

“We insisted that Venezuela take immediate action to apprehend those criminals or others, and bring them to justice. Before you spend time on a sham election, spend the resources and time to bring those criminals to justice that are operating on your side of the border,” President Ali said.

CONDEMNATION OF VENEZUELA’S ACTIONS

Venezuela, despite the stern warning from the ICJ, has stated that it intends to hold parliamentary and regional elections on May 25 to illegally elect a governor and legislative council for Guyana’s Essequibo region. This has been condemned both internationally and regionally.

Most recently, Canada has thrown its unwavering support behind Guyana’s territorial sovereignty, and has told the Bolivarian Republic to refrain from its illegal elections in Guyana’s territory.

“The International Court of Justice is seized with the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela. Canada reiterates its support for Guyana’s sovereignty and urges Venezuela to respect the ICJ May 1, 2025 provisions. This means that Venezuela must refrain tomorrow from holding elections of a Governor of the Essequibo Region,” Canada has stated.

On May 1, 2025, the ICJ ordered Venezuela to refrain from holding or preparing for any elections in Guyana’s Essequibo region, pending a final ruling on the ongoing border controversy.

The decision comes in response to a request by Guyana following Venezuela’s January 2025 announcement of plans to elect a governor and legislative council for what it claims to be the “Guayana Esequiba State.”

In its ruling, the World Court reaffirmed the provisional measures granted on December 1, 2023, and introduced a new, binding directive.

The court in its December 1, 2023 order, stated: “Pending a final decision in the case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute for which the Cooperative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area; and both parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the court or make it more difficult to resolve.”

The new measure explicitly states that, pending a final decision, Venezuela “shall refrain from conducting elections, or preparing to conduct elections, in the territory in dispute, which the Co-operative Republic of Guyana currently administers and over which it exercises control.”

This latest directive was adopted by 12 votes to three by the judges of the ICJ in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The December 2023 order had already instructed Venezuela to avoid taking any actions that would alter the status quo of the territory under Guyana’s control and called on both nations to refrain from aggravating the situation.