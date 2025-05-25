E-Day 2025 is September 1

–President Ali announces

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Sunday (May 25, 2025) night, announced September 1, 2025 as E-day 2025.

During his address on the occasion of Guyana’s 59th Independence Anniversary, the Head of State stated that the announcement follows discussions with Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), (rtd) Justice Claudette Singh on the readiness of the Commission to hold General and Regional Elections.

A government is in place for five years from the date when the National Assembly meets after any dissolution – meaning five years after Parliament first met on September 1, 2020 – as per section 70 (3) of the Constitution.

The last General and Regional Elections were held on March 2, 2020.

An international Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2020 elections found evidence of collusion among senior GECOM officials to manipulate results in favor of the APNU+AFC coalition.

The CoI report highlighted brazen attempts by officials to derail the vote-counting process and declared that Lowenfield, Myers, and Mingo were principally responsible for efforts to subvert the election results. The accused remains out on cash bail as the trial continues.

The next General and Regional Elections, as per section 61 of the Constitution of Guyana, has to be called within three months after every dissolution of Parliament.