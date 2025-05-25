Canada calls on Venezuela to halt elections over Guyana’s Essequibo

CANADIAN High Commissioner to Guyana, Sébastien Sigouin, has called on Venezuela to refrain from holding elections over Guyana’s Essequibo region, urging full respect for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and its May 1, 2025, ruling that prohibits such actions amid the ongoing border controversy.

As tensions mount over Venezuela’s renewed claims to Guyana’s Essequibo region, the Canadian government, on Saturday, reaffirmed its firm support for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement, Sigouin underscored that Canada is backing the ICJ and its authority over the ongoing border controversy between the two nations.

“The International Court of Justice is seized with the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela,” the statement read. “Canada reiterates its support for Guyana’s sovereignty and urges Venezuela to respect the ICJ May 1, 2025, provisions.”

On May 1, 2025, the ICJ ordered Venezuela to refrain from taking any action that would alter the status quo of the disputed territory, including holding elections or appointing officials in the Essequibo Region—a large, resource-rich area that comprises nearly two-thirds of Guyana’s landmass.

Canada’s statement comes just one day before Venezuela is expected to proceed with a controversial vote to elect a so-called Governor of the Essequibo region—an act that would directly violate the ICJ’s ruling.

High Commissioner Sigouin emphasised that “Venezuela must refrain tomorrow [Sunday] from holding elections of a Governor of the Essequibo Region,” referencing the court’s binding provisional measures.

Guyana has welcomed international expressions of support amid increasing regional concern about Venezuela’s intentions. The border dispute, which dates back over a century, is currently before the ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations (UN).

Canada joins a growing number of countries and international bodies calling on Venezuela to adhere to international law and allow the ICJ process to determine the matter peacefully.