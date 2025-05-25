No reduction in wages for Corentyne sugar workers

–Agriculture Minister says during meeting with workers

IN response to concerns raised by cane harvesters on the Corentyne Coast, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, visited Port Mourant, Region Six, on Saturday, where he assured workers that their wages would not be reduced.

The assurance came after harvesters expressed frustration earlier in the week over being informed by management that their daily earnings would drop from $5,140 to $4,200 during the out-of-crop period.

Vickram Mangal, a member of the Albion Estate’s 17 B cane harvester gang, has been employed at the estate since 1998. As a father of seven, he shared that a reduced wage would significantly impact his ability to provide for his family. He stated that workers were informed their daily pay had been reduced from $5,140, which they earned up to May 20, to $4,200.

Another cane harvester, 58-year-old Chandarnauth Singh from the estate’s 16 A gang, explained that management used the cut-and-load rate to calculate the $4,200 payment for alternative tasks such as weeding and trench cleaning during the out-of-crop period. He questioned the fairness of this approach, asking, “If the cut-and-load rate is used to arrive at the $4,200, why not use the same rate to calculate the incentives?”

In response, Minister Mustapha sided with the workers, confirming that they will receive the full $5,140. He also reminded the managers that workers are entitled to six days of work per week. He instructed GuySuCo’s CEO, Paul Cheong, along with the other managers present, to ensure that this directive is implemented.

Mangal further alleged that workers sometimes report to the backdam but are not assigned beds to cut, while some individuals demand a specific number of beds. When those demands aren’t met, it often results in conflict and even violence.

In response, Minister Mustapha stated, “No work should be overshared. Give them what they are entitled to, and no one should return home without being given work—that’s unfair.”

Workers also recalled an incident in which a foreman asked a worker to redo substandard work, only to be met with abuse.

“When a man hit a foreman or superintendent dismiss him, his name must be blacklisted,” one worker suggested.

“Anyone involved in violence should not get back work,” Mustapha instructed the managers. He also recommended that security is beefed up in the backdams.

During Saturday’s visit, workers also voiced concerns about the conduct and operations of upper management. In response, Minister Mustapha stated that he plans to meet with workers across the industry to address these issues directly.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Minister also highlighted the ongoing investments in the sugar industry, noting that the PPP/C Government has invested over $60 billion to date.

“Our government is a government that always looks at the workers’ interests; we will never go against workers. Everything that we do is for the workers and the people of this country.”

Mustapha, who has been constantly on the ground throughout the country, stated that, “I will meet with workers across the industry generally and deal with issues that they have.”

He emphasised that the current government places significant importance on the sugar industry, reminding workers that they had pledged to modernise and revitalise it—and have remained committed to that promise. “We have supported this industry more than ever in the history of this country,” he stated.

He continued, “Every year since we got back into government we have given workers their increase.”

Mustapha acknowledged that while the sugar industry is not without its challenges, it remains a vital source of employment for thousands of citizens. “We would not do away with sugar, we will ensure that we modernise; we will ensure that we mechanise.”

“We have challenges, but the government is trying its best to ensure that we try to deal with it.”

The Agriculture Minister also responded to a concern raised on social media, which claimed that workers must go through a lengthy process to meet with him. He noted that he visits Berbice regularly and expressed confusion over the claim, stating that he has always made himself accessible. Additionally, Mustapha shared his contact information with the workers and encouraged them to call him directly if needed.