Tackling water scarcity requires speed, scale and determination – FAO

–FAO’s Director-General addresses the 5th Baghdad International Water Conference

(FAO) – The world needs to act with speed, scale and determination to tackle the growing threat of water scarcity and climate shocks, the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu, today told the 5th Baghdad International Water Conference.

Qu was invited to deliver opening remarks at the conference in the Iraqi capital. Hosted by the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources, the conference offered FAO the chance to convene experts, policymakers, and partners to share knowledge and foster collaboration for sustainable water and agricultural development. Among those attending was the country’s prime minister, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani.

Across the world, water is under growing pressure from rising demand, intensifying droughts and competing interests. The situation is particularly critical in Iraq, where water has a historical legacy. Mesopotamia – “the land between two rivers” – was the cradle of ancient civilizations like the Sumerians and the Babylonians. Today, water management systems like its canals and qanats underpin Iraq’s identity, celebrated in art, literature, and religious texts.

The country’s agriculture sector – and its food security – rely heavily on water, with over 90 percent of this precious resource used for irrigation, supporting staple crops like wheat, barley, rice, and date palms.

Without sustainable water management, Iraq risks losing up to 50 percent of its wheat and barley yields by 2050, increasing its reliance on volatile global markets. Moreover, disappearing water resources threaten to erase millennia-old traditions, displacing communities and cutting ties to historical landscapes. In the case of Iraq, preserving its water heritage means maintaining historical legacies and social cohesion.

The challenges posed by water scarcity affect not just Iraq, but much of the Middle East and many other regions around the world. Tackling such challenges requires acting with “speed, scale and determination,” Qu said.

According to the FAO Director-General, priority should be placed on ensuring that water technologies are affordable and accessible. Policy makers should also strengthen local capacity and empower farmers – especially youth and women. Finally, there’s a need to scale-up what works, from smart irrigation to sustainable energy through knowledge and training programmes.

Water works

Water is at the heart of agrifood systems – it sustains crops, feeds livestock, and supports millions of livelihoods. This is why FAO has elevated water as a strategic priority. FAO in 2022 convened the Rome Water Dialogue, a platform where countries share practical solutions and successful experiences. In 2023, the FAO Ministerial Conference endorsed water as FAO’s Biennial theme for 2024-2025 – a recognition from Members of the important role of water.

And this year, as FAO celebrates its 80th anniversary, the organization will recognize innovative water solutions from around the world at the next Rome Water Dialogue, to be held during this year’s edition of the World Food Forum. In the meantime, FAO has been carrying out a series of initiatives in Iraq and the Middle East through its WaPOR programme – an open-access portal using remote sensing to help farmers use water more efficiently.

Last year, for instance, FAO supported Iraq in securing a $39 million project co-financed by the Green Climate Fund to modernize irrigation, strengthen Water User Associations, promote climate-resilient agricultural practices and develop efficient and effective water and energy management policies. The WaPOR programme is also active in Tunisia, where remote sensing tools are helping farmers schedule irrigation more precisely; in Egypt, where solar-powered irrigation is delivering affordable, sustainable water access; and in Morocco, where collective micro-irrigation systems are boosting water efficiency and crop quality.

“Addressing water scarcity and droughts require science-based and integrated approaches, Qu said. “FAO is committed to continuing to provide reliable data, technical expertise and strategic partnerships,” so that it may support those most in need to achieve the Four Betters: Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment, and a Better Life – leaving no one behind.