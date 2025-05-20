PM affirms Guyana’s standing as a reliable partner in regional security, resilience efforts

THE Mechanism for Disaster Cooperation Exercise (MECODEX), a major regional disaster response to simulation exercise designed to strengthen international cooperation, and enhance national preparedness for flood-related emergencies, is being hosted in Guyana.

At the event’s opening ceremony, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said that for Guyana, MECODEX 2025 serves as an exemplary model of cooperation by United Member States and the Organisation of American States (OAS), with regional defense and disaster management institutions, and humanitarian organizations operating within our region.

PM Phillips explained that this collaborative effort is aimed at fostering a robust network, which is characterised by trust and shared responsibility.

“By integrating diverse stakeholders, including government representatives, military personnel, and non-governmental organizations, we are enhancing our collective ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies and disasters.”

According to the Prime Minister, MECODEX promotes the exchange of best practices and resources, and strengthens our preparedness and resilience in the face of potential crises.

The PM said Guyana is proud to be the host country for MECODEX 2025, affirming this country’s standing as a reliable partner in regional security and resilience efforts, and demonstrates our capacity to host complex multinational simulation exercises that test our coordination, response, and recovery systems in a realistic setting.

PM Phillips said as well that the analysis of MECODEX is seen as not just a single event, but as part of a long-term commitment to building capacity locally, regionally, and internationally.

This, he said, includes investing in people and training, integrating advanced platforms into our national response mechanisms, and creating opportunities for knowledge exchange on topics ranging from oil sector contingency planning to climate resilience, all of which are in line with our national commitment.

He pointed out that in recent years, Guyana has taken significant steps towards improving its national and regional response systems.

“We’ve invested in strengthening the capacity of first responders through targeted training and strategic partnerships. Notably, in April 2025, nearly 60 United States Air Force medical professionals collaborated with Guyana’s emergency medical technicians and firefighters during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team LAMAC mission to Guyana,” the PM said.

He related that this initiative provided hands-on training in tactical combat casualty care, enhancing the skills of Guyana’s first respondents, and fostering international cooperation. Additionally, they expanded the availability of early warning technologies in flood-prone and remote communities, developed a national flood forecasting system that integrates numerical weather prediction models and a nationwide hydrological model.

According to the PM, this system, which was piloted in vulnerable communities, enables the creation of flood maps for extreme events, further improving Guyana’s disaster resilience.

Noting the unprecedented impacts of climate change, PM Phillips said the potential for emerging threats from disasters, (environmental, logistical, or security-related), requires us to expand our disaster preparedness thinking.

“We must be ready not only for natural hazards such as flooding or storms, but also for complex, high-impact emergencies that may arise from industrial activities. Preparing for such scenarios demands coordination across borders, across sectors, and across institutions,” he said, noting that in Guyana, disaster preparedness is no longer treated as an isolated act, and is deeply embedded within our national development priorities and public security frameworks.

He said that Guyana’s Self-Defense Mission continues to lead national efforts in coordinating risk assessments, community engagement, and emergency simulations across each administrative region.

The PM noted that enhancing coordination between military and civilian agencies through joint exercises and planning drills, including multilateral exercises, such as Trade Winds 2023 which was hosted in Guyana, has been instrumental in this regard.

The PM affirmed Guyana’s commitment to the vision of regional solidarity, proactive planning, and collective capacity building.

He urged participants to let this be more than just a test of systems; let it be a real affirmation of the value of partnership, preparedness, and most of all, the value of human life.

“In the coming days, as we simulate crises and test solutions, I urge you to reflect on what binds us together as a people, and that is a duty to protect our people, and a responsibility to rise to the evolving challenges of our time together,” the PM remarked.