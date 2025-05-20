President Ali hails Indigenous communities for vigilance, strength

–amidst ongoing tension with Venezuela

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Monday hailed Indigenous communities, specifically those near the Guyana-Venezuela border, for their continued vigilance and protection amidst ongoing tension with the neighbouring Spanish-speaking nation.

Dr. Ali was at the time addressing the opening ceremony of the National Toshaos Council Conference, during which he also thanked all men and women in uniform who are stationed at the country’s borders defending Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Importantly, he said, “I want to thank all of you, especially those who live in the border communities, for your vigilance, for your strong protection, for your patriotism, for your strength of character, for you who stand up every day on the border, raising our Golden Arrowhead high and strong.”

He went on to thank Guyana’s international partners who continue to stand strong with the country, and are vocal in their support for the Rule of Law and international order and peace.

He said, “You hold a special place in the heart of Guyana and every Guyanese.”

Meanwhile, Head of the National Toshaos Council, Dereck John noted that they have observed the threats coming from the neighbouring country, and called on the international community to stand by Guyana’s side.

“We need the international community to stand by our side, so that we can allow the legal process to take its course,” John said.

However, while he noted that some of the threats are driving fear in some bordering communities, the people there stand strong, thanks to their confidence in the President and the government.

“I know that you have a plan,” John said, adding: “We have confidence in your government that you will continue to protect every single Guyanese. And we want to thank you, and we trust your government, Mr. President.”

Most recently, the Government of Guyana had cause to condemn what was described as unpatriotic and sustained efforts by individuals to spread Venezuelan propaganda Online, warning that such actions are aimed at sowing division and fear among Guyanese citizens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has urged Guyanese to rely solely on official government communications regarding matters related to Venezuela, particularly as tension continues to mount over that country’s unlawful claim to Guyana’s Essequibo region.

The warning comes as Venezuela intensifies its propaganda campaign. The campaign has included fake news videos, manipulated AI-generated images, and disinformation spread by social media accounts linked to pro-Venezuelan interests.

Venezuela has ramped up its claims for Guyana’s Essequibo region in recent years as oil discoveries by ExxonMobil in the prolific Stabroek Block continue to increase.

Guyana approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2018 asking it to rule on the validity of the 1899 pact which settled the land border between the two countries.