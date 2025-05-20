Adil Rashid rallies behind Brook as England’s new captain

A NEW begins for England in white-ball cricket, with Harry Brook set to take charge for the first time during the upcoming ODI series at home against the West Indies, starting May 29.

England have been undergoing a transitional phase in recent years. Following the highs of their 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup triumph and the 2022 T20 World Cup victory, success has been elusive recently. Their

performances in ICC tournaments have dipped notably, with a seventh-place finish at the 2023 Cricket World Cup and a winless campaign in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Following Jos Buttler’s decision to step down, 26-year-old Harry Brook has been handed the responsibility of leading England’s white-ball revival.

Senior players are fully behind him, with Adil Rashid confident that Brook is the right man to take the team forward.

“I am sure he is ready but when someone takes over the captaincy it is not an overnight thing. He has got time, he has done well so far with what he’s done,” Rashid said, speaking to PA news agency.

“I am sure he will be a very good leader and going forward he will do wonders for England cricket.

“He will not take it lightly. There is obviously a lot of thought that has gone into it with him taking over the captaincy of the ODI team and T20s. It is a big task; it is a big thing but they gave it to him because he thinks he can be the one.

“We all believe he can be the leader and captain of the ODIs and T20. It will be tricky (to balance), but I am sure he has got the capability, the mindset, the hunger and drive to do that and lead England to wins and World Cups.”

Rashid is also embracing the transition, eager to contribute under the leadership of Brook and Brendon McCullum, who took over as all-format coach in September 2024 after previously leading the Test side.

Now 37 years of age and with 292 international appearances to his name, Rashid brings invaluable experience to a youthful England squad and already has his sights set on the next big ICC event — the T20 World Cup in 2026.

“Yeah 100 per cent looking forward to it. It is a new era, with a new captain and new faces as well,” Rashid added.

“Baz McCullum coming in, this will be his first time coaching at home as England white-ball head coach. An exciting challenge, a new era and looking forward to that.”

“The next assignment we have got is the 2026 World Cup. We are building towards that and making sure when we get to that stage, we are ready.”

“The next assignment we have got is the 2026 World Cup. We are building towards that and making sure when we get to that stage we are ready.”

England and West Indies are set to clash in a three-match ODI series, followed by three T20Is, with the hosts having already announced their squads. (ICC Media)