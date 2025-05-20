Police maul Mainstay Goldstar 8-1, Santos edge Fruta Conquerers 2-1

Guyana Police Force and Santos FC grabbed important wins on Sunday at the Guyana Football Federation National Training Center as action continued in season 7 of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League.

The Police side went into the contest third on the points table as they took on winless Essequibo side Mainstay Goldstar FC, who they hammered to come out with an 8-1 victory.

Kerwin Fraser opened the scoring for the men in blue before Narrow Barrow recorded a brace coming in the 19th and 41st minutes before the half to give them an unassailable lead 3-nil at the half.

Mainstay Goldstar’s Tian Mendonca would help them pull back the advantage making it 4-1.

However, Stephon Ramsey showed up for Police in a large way with a double coming in the 61st and 81st minutes of play.

As Mainstay started to loss believe Adrian Aaron in the 83rd and Nicholas McArthur 85th drove home the points by piling on two mores goals to see them take a 8-1 victory.

The win moves GPF up the standing to second place with 5 wins 2 draws and a loss behind the undefeated Slingerz with seven wins in seven clashes.

Western Tigers who were in second place with five wins, 1 draw and 1 loss now move into third place in the standings.

The opening clash saw Santos edging Fruta Conquerors 2-1. After a sedate first half Shem James would give Fruta Conquerors the lead in the 56 th minute of the encounter.

Fruta Conquerors Stefan Walton equalised in the 67 minute to draw scores level at 1-1.

A late goal from Santos’ Ian Daniels in the 85th minute would be the difference maker for his side as they took the win.