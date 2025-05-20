Trinidad and Tobago to host 2025 CFU U-14 girls Challenge Series

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC0 — The Caribbean Football Union (CFU) has confirmed the groupings and format for the 2025 CFU U-14 Challenge girls’ series, with Trinidad and Tobago selected as the host nation.

The tournament will run from August 15-24, featuring 23 teams competing across two tiers.

Tier I will see eight teams divided into two groups of four, while Tier II will have fifteen teams split into three groups of five.

The top-tier competition will see powerhouses such as Jamaica, Haiti, Puerto Rico, and hosts Trinidad and Tobago vying for supremacy.

Group A will feature Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Bermuda, and Martinique, while Group B will see the likes of Aruba, Haiti, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago doing battle.

Teams will play a round-robin format, with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinals. The final will be held on August 24, while playoff matches will determine rankings from 5th to 8th place.

The second tier features 15 nations, including Barbados, Guyana, and Suriname, divided into three groups. Group ‘A’ includes St. Kitts & Nevis, Dominica, Bonaire, US Virgin Islands, and Saint Lucia, with Group ‘B’

populated by Grenada, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, French Guiana, and Suriname. Group C will include the Cayman Islands, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Turks & Caicos, and Guyana.

After the group stage, the three group winners and the best second-place team will progress to the semifinals. The top-ranked group winner will face the best runner-up, while the second and third-ranked winners meet in the other semifinal.

Tier II begins on August 15, while Tier I kicks off a day later on August 16.