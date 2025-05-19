News Archives
Overheated lithium battery sparks Tain blaze, GFS warns of risks
THE fire which gutted a three-storey house at Tain, Corentyne, Berbice on May 15, 2025, was caused by an overheated lithium battery, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Dwayne Scotland, confirmed on Sunday.

Speaking to the Guyana Chronicle, Scotland said the battery, which was part of a music system inside a motorcar parked in the garage, exploded and ignited nearby combustible materials, sparking a massive blaze.

The fire started around 05:01 hrs, and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) responded promptly, managing to contain the spread.
However, the property, owned by Sudesh Ramdholl, suffered extensive damage.

The garage was completely destroyed, along with the vehicle and several electronic items, while the ground floor sustained major fire damage.
In light of the incident, the GFS is urging the public to exercise caution when using or storing lithium-ion batteries, particularly in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces, due to their potential fire hazards.

These batteries, while common in modern devices, pose serious fire risks if not handled or stored properly.

