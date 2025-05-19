CJIA fire in origin; GFS contains blaze within minutes

AN electrical fire at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Sunday morning caused a brief disruption to flight operations, but was swiftly contained by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), preventing significant damage or injuries.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Dwayne Scotland, confirmed to the Guyana Chronicle that the fire originated in the ceiling of the check-in area after an air-conditioning unit became overheated.

The blaze, which was reported shortly after 10:00hrs., was quickly extinguished within minutes by GFS responders.

Passengers checking in for outgoing Caribbean Airlines (BW527) and Suriname Airways flights were immediately evacuated as part of standard safety protocols.

A statement from the CJIA noted that the airport’s emergency systems, including alarms, emergency lighting, and fire shutter doors functioned as intended, aiding in a controlled response to the incident.

“The Guyana Fire Service quickly brought the fire under control, preventing further damage. The incident caused minor disruptions to Caribbean Airlines and Suriname Airways outbound flights,” the airport’s statement read, adding that flight operations resumed shortly afterward.

The GFS is continuing its investigation to determine the precise cause of the fire, although it is believed to be electrical in nature.

No injuries were reported, and passengers were able to complete check-in and board their flights later in the day.

The CJIA has reassured the public that the safety and security of passengers and staff remain a top priority and thanked all responding agencies for their swift and professional response.