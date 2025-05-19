16-Foot Hanuman murti inaugurated at Sparta Mandir

HISTORY was made on Sunday at the Seeta Ram Radhay Shyaam Mandir in Sparta in Region Two, where a magnificent 16-foot murti of Lord Hanuman was officially inaugurated—becoming the tallest Hanuman statue of its kind on the Essequibo Coast.

The three-day yajna, which began on Friday, concluded with the grand unveiling of the sacred murti before a large gathering of devoted worshippers.

The spiritually uplifting event featured nightly discourses, bhajans, and cultural presentations, uniting the community in reverence, reflection, and celebration.

This monumental murti was generously donated by the Soklall family in loving memory of their late parents. Imported from India, the murti stands not only as a symbol of devotion and strength, but also as a significant milestone for the mandir and the wider Hindu community in Region Two.

Regional Vice Chairman, Humace Oodit, attended the second night’s service and used the opportunity to congratulate the Hindu community.

Oodit said he admired the togetherness and co-operation and said that Hindus can use the opportunity to conduct puja.

An Executive member of the Mandir, Bharat Parmanand thanked the donor and said that it was a community effort. He said that the murti will be made available to the Hindu community for worship.

He said that Lord Hanuman is known as the Hindu God of strength and courage.

Greetings on the occasion poured in from the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha and other organisations also. The inauguration of this sacred image is a testament to enduring faith and cultural pride, and it is expected to inspire generations to come.