Region’s crime-fighting capabilities get timely boost

–with passage of landmark Advanced Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record bill

THE National Assembly, on Friday, passed the Advanced Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record (APIPNR) Bill, establishing a central database to enable CARICOM member states to share information on passengers and cargo transiting the region.

The legislation also aims to address transnational organised crime across the Caribbean. The bill was developed by the legislative committee of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to strengthen multilateral co-operation and regional security.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, noted that crime remains one of the major challenges facing the region. He pointed out that CARICOM Heads of Government have identified crime as a critical priority.Nandlall explained that the legislation provides for the collection, transmission, sharing, storage and regulation of advanced passenger information and passenger name records for individuals travelling to, departing from, or transiting through Guyana. It also operationalises the CARICOM Advance Passenger Crew Information System.

With increasing passenger traffic through regional ports, the Attorney General emphasised the importance of robust border security measures.

“It is therefore necessary that our countries in CARICOM have stringent border security laws which can prevent our countries from being exploited by terrorists and our criminal enemies,” he told the house.

He described the bill as a vital tool in the fight against serious crimes, including drug trafficking, terrorism, and other forms of transnational organised crime.

The Advanced Passenger Information (API) system enables immigration, customs and other authorities to identify persons of interest before their arrival or departure. The Passenger Name Record (PNR) includes information provided by travellers and collected by airlines or vessel operators.

“Like API, the collection of this information is useful to law enforcement to detect, intercept and investigate criminal activity. With this information, law enforcement will be able to analyse passengers and to detect any criminal activity,” he said.

He also assured that the bill contains strong safeguards for confidentiality.

The Attorney General added that preparations are underway for implementation, including the development of infrastructure to support the recently enacted Data Protection legislation.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, also supported the bill, stressing that it imposes no undue burdens on airlines and aligns Guyana with internationally accepted best practices.

He said the bill facilitates smoother airport operations, reduces confusion among carriers and enhances Guyana’s reputation as a secure and internationally engaged destination.

“The bill allows the relevant authorities to screen passengers before they arrive in a country, identify potential security threats early, and prevent unlawful acts of civil aviation apparatus throughout the world…This bill fits neatly with our international conventions,” Minister Indar said.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, echoed his support, noting that the bill also ensures the protection of the information collected.

Opposition MP Khemraj Ramjattan endorsed the legislation and welcomed its privacy protections.

“I want you to commend the fact that we have a bill that supports all the conventions that we are obliged to attend to. This l do measure up to the standards of those…” he added.

This bill proposes to replace the region’s current framework, which is outdated and inefficient in key areas, with a more modern and robust legislative framework. (DPI)