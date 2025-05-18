India ready to support Guyana, urges respect for ICJ process

Border controversy…

–amidst Venezuela’s aggression

INDIA has expressed strong support for a peaceful resolution to the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy, underscoring the need for adherence to international law and the ongoing proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In a recent media engagement on Saturday, the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. Amit Telang, emphasised India’s position of non-interference, while affirming solidarity with Guyana as a strategic partner.

“We are very closely following the developments. We are maintaining a constant dialogue with the Government of Guyana,” the High Commissioner said when asked about India’s response to Venezuela’s continued claims to Guyana’s Essequibo region, a territory that comprises over two-thirds of Guyana.

The High Commissioner reaffirmed India’s trust in the ICJ, where the border case is currently being heard, and supported Guyana’s decision to resolve the controversy through international mechanisms.

“The matter is already in the International Court of Justice. The Government of Guyana has provided its position already in the ICJ. The matter is under consideration in the ICJ and I think Government of Guyana has already made it clear that they will respect whatever judgement would come from ICJ,” he said.

Venezuela, however, has continuously disregarded the provisions of the court.

The Spanish-speaking nation recently announced that it intends to hold elections in Guyana’s Essequibo region. The Venezuelan election plan, set to be executed on May 25, 2025, is seen as a violation of the Court’s Order and international law.

Earlier this month, the ICJ unanimously reaffirmed the provisional measures granted in December 2023 and told Venezuela that it must refrain from conducting, or preparing to conduct, elections in the Essequibo region.

The Essequibo region has been the subject of a decades-old territorial claim by Venezuela, which intensified in recent years and led to controversial statements from Venezuela in its attempt to assert control over Guyana’s sovereign territory.

In response to these developments, the High Commissioner also referenced the Argyle Declaration signed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in December of 2023, during a meeting brokered by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves between Presidents Irfaan Ali and Nicolás Maduro. The declaration called for dialogue and a commitment to peace.

“Our position is that they should strictly abide with that declaration, and avoid taking any actions which are against the spirit of the declaration which includes of course also the election,” he said.

Asked whether India would offer direct support to Guyana in the event of aggression or escalation by Venezuela, the High Commissioner said the nature of India’s assistance would depend on the request from the Guyanese government.

“It depends on what kind of support the Government of Guyana wants from us. And as I said, we are constantly in touch, we keep talking to the authorities in the Government of Guyana, and when that type of situation happens and Government of Guyana approaches us, yes we will continue to support Guyana,” he shared.

He declined to speculate on military or diplomatic interventions, reiterating that India respects Guyana’s sovereign decisions and is prepared to assist in accordance with its needs.

“Let us wait and as I said, we respect the position of the Government of Guyana and we will let the Government of Guyana come to us. Once support is requested, India is ready to support,” the High Commissioner said.