Police suspect link between explosions at East Ruimveldt Police Station, GPL Substation

–as investigations continue

SEVERAL persons of interest have been contacted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in connection with the recent explosions at the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost and the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Substation at Mandela Avenue.

According to information from the GPF, these individuals are actively working with investigators as the probe continues to gain momentum.

The first incident occurred at approximately 01:00 hrs, on May 17, 2025, at the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost, located at Vlissengen Square and East Front Road.

According to reports, a loud explosion originating from the southern side of the outpost, rocked the compound. A police constable on duty at the time heard two distinct blasts followed by debris impacting nearby rooftops.

On inspection, it was discovered that the southern wall of the concrete structure had been significantly damaged.

The Crime Scene Unit later confirmed that the metal gate on the southern perimeter was completely blown away, and other parts of the outpost sustained structural damage.

The second site under investigation is the GPL Substation at Mandela Avenue, which also experienced damage around the same timeframe.

“Authorities are examining the possibility of a coordinated effort between both incidents,” police said.

The police added: “Eyewitnesses in the area have provided valuable accounts, and forensic teams are actively analysing all available evidence. The individuals contacted by police remain key to understanding the full scope of the events.”

The Guyana Police Force reassured the public that it is taking these matters seriously and that all efforts are being made to ensure public safety and bring those responsible to justice, as the investigations continue.