WGEC hosts forum for International Day of the Boy Child

IN celebration of International Day of the Boy Child (IDBC), the Women and Gender Equality Commission (WGEC) hosted a powerful and inspiring forum under the theme, “Building Self-Esteem in Boys: Stand Up, Be Heard, Be Seen.”

The event, held at the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre (Red House), brought together male students from schools across Georgetown to engage in vital discussions on masculinity, identity, and personal growth.

The forum provided a safe space for teenage boys to reflect on their self-worth and to break away from harmful stereotypes associated with manhood. It aimed to reshape the narrative of what it means to be a boy in today’s society while encouraging self-confidence and the pursuit of personal excellence.

Delivering the keynote address, Youth Development Advocate, Shaquawn Gill, urged the boys to transition from being “a statistic” to becoming “a success story.” He outlined three key principles for achieving this transformation: Strength through vulnerability; A growth mindset; and a bird’s-eye view of life.

“You all live in a country now where significant opportunities are a right for you to continue your education,” Gill noted. “You are growing up in an environment your parents and teachers probably wish they had. Don’t let those opportunities go to waste.”

Gill stressed that education was not a final destination but a continuous journey, urging the youth to aim beyond CXC and CAPE and to embrace lifelong learning.

He also spoke candidly about the troubling statistics surrounding men in Guyana’s prisons and the role men often play in domestic violence cases, calling for a shift in conversations around masculinity and responsibility.

The event featured a range of impactful sessions, including discussions on sexual abuse, health and wellness for adolescent males, breath work, and a panel on “Masculinity in 2025: What Does It Mean?”. The panel included respected voices such as Dr. Wil Campbell, Dimitri Nicholson, Vidyaratha Kissoon, and Rohan Singh, who encouraged open dialogue and reflection among the participants.

A CALL TO SAVE THE BOY CHILD

The forum also highlighted the origins of International Day of the Boy Child, first observed on May 16, 2018, following a passionate appeal by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh of Trinidad and Tobago. Dr. Teelucksingh, who also founded International Men’s Day in 1999, has long advocated for equal attention to the struggles of boys and men.

In his founding statement, Dr. Teelucksingh lamented the neglect of boys who often grow up in turbulent social environments. “If a boy child is neglected or fed a diet of hate and violence,” he warned, “it is obvious he will develop into a teenager who is misguided and confused.”

He also emphasised that gender equality cannot be achieved without intentional focus on both the boy child and the girl child, stating, “Too many of our boys are invisible and forgotten. Each boy is important. In this race of life, nobody should be left behind.”

The WGEC’s forum was a strong step in that direction—amplifying the voices of young men, encouraging resilience, and ensuring that Guyana’s boys are seen, heard, and empowered to thrive.