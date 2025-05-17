Canadian investigator meets with Adriana Younge’s parents, lawyer

CANADIAN homicide expert and retired officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Leonard Mc Coshen, on Friday, met with the parents of Adriana Younge, an aunt of the deceased child and the family’s lead lawyer, Dr. Dexter Todd at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown.

According to information from the attorney, after expressing his condolences to the parents and gratitude to them and their lawyer for meeting with him, he indicated that the purpose of the meeting was for them to know who he is and why he is here.

He informed the family and their lawyer that he was hired by the Government of Guyana and not the Guyana Police Force to assist in the investigation.

Mc Coshen noted that he received copies of all the documents, pictures and videos that the police has concerning the incident, and will be reviewing all of them before he conducts interviews or direct that certain individuals be interviewed.

“He highlighted that at the end of the investigation there will be a report which will be given to the Government of Guyana but he could not guarantee that the family will get a copy of that report,” Todd said in the press statement.

Mc Coshen is a trained and qualified homicide and suspicious death investigator.

Investigators probing the death of 11-year-old Adriana are in possession of video footage captured around the time the child was reported missing, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum disclosed on Monday.

While the surveillance camera directly overlooking the hotel’s pool area was not functional, other recordings and photographs are being closely analysed as the case reaches a critical stage.

Blanhum confirmed that a forensic review of the digital video recorder (DVR) system determined the pool camera was inactive on the day in question. However, he said the police do have other relevant footage that may prove vital to the investigation.

Over this weekend a photograph was circulating online, reportedly taken at 1:29 PM on the day Adriana went missing, showing several persons in and around the pool area at the hotel.

Given the time stamp and claims attached to it, Blanhum was asked whether the image had been verified as part of the investigation and will it be addressed publicly as new evidence.

“What I can tell you is investigators are in possession of video footage either prior or at the same time an alarm was raised that Adriana was missing,” Blanhum told reporters at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

He also disclosed that the investigative team has been instructed to leave no stone unturned.

“I have instructed them to ensure that they do not disregard any information or any evidence during this probe,” he said.

The Crime Chief further revealed that the investigation is now at its “evidence culmination stage,” with detectives examining various theories, all of which will be tested against the available evidence.

“We have selected the best to work on this matter, and the investigators are very objective,” he noted.