‘This is our land, we must not be shaken!’

–Shuman calls for national unity in face of Venezuelan aggression

–condemns Norton’s withdrawal of support for govt’s efforts to preserve, protect Guyana’s territorial integrity

IN the wake of recent armed attacks against Guyanese troops along the Cuyuni River, and mounting threats from Venezuela, Lenox Shuman, Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) and former Amerindian Chief, has issued a powerful statement reaffirming his party’s solidarity with Guyana’s armed forces and government, as the nation’s sovereignty continues to be paramount.

Shuman, in a statement on behalf of the LJP, extended unequivocal support to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and all ranks of the Joint Services, commending their bravery in defending the nation’s borders.

He also pledged full backing for the Government of Guyana’s efforts to uphold the country’s territorial integrity, and expressed confidence in the legal team representing Guyana before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is working steadfastly to protect the nation’s patrimony through judicial means.

Reflecting on Guyana’s history, Shuman invoked the spirit of resistance that has defined the nation from the days of the Cuffy Rebellion to the ongoing assertion of territorial rights.

He highlighted the unwavering commitment of Guyana’s Amerindian ancestors— the first guardians of the land— and praised the vigilance of border communities, especially in the hinterland.

Shuman called upon all Indigenous communities to remain united and vigilant, emphasising, “This land is ours. We must not be shaken. Let our spirit be unbroken, our resolve unwavering, and our eyes wide open.”

Addressing all Guyanese, Shuman urged the nation to stand together and send a clear message to those who seek to divide or conquer: “We are one people, one nation, one destiny.”

Shuman also appealed to CARICOM nations to voice their solidarity, framing Guyana’s struggle as a defense not only of its own sovereignty but also of the rights of all small states and the rule of international law.

To the international community, he warned of Venezuela’s “reckless plan” to hold elections in Guyana’s sovereign territory, describing it as a deliberate provocation and a blatant disrespect to the global order.

In a pointed rebuke to the Leader of the Opposition and the PNCR, Aubrey Norton, Shuman condemned his decision to withdraw political support for the government as it works to preserve and protect Guyana’s territorial integrity at a critical moment.

He referred to Norton’s actions as, “a treacherous act against the Republic.”

Shuman also dismissed suggestions of political negotiations as “a betrayal of the worst order.”

He maintained a rallying call for unity and patriotism, declaring, “Now is the time for leadership, not cowardice. Unity, not division. Patriotism, not opportunism. History will not be kind to those who falter when the Republic calls,” adding: “Guyana shall not be moved.”