Gov’t approaches House for $57.5B supplementary funds for more development projects

AS part of continued efforts to improve the lives of every Guyanese and modernise Guyana, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh presented Supplementary Appropriation Bill No 1 of 2025 to the National Assembly to further advance key government programmes for 2025.

The Bill presented to the House on Friday, caters for a number of programmes including the government’s comprehensive and expanding electricity programme under the Office of the Prime Minister to the tune of $29.5 billion of which $28.8 billion is to support the upgrade and expansion of electricity distribution networks, and $738 million to expand coverage to unserved areas. Funds also cater for the continuation of the $100,000 cash grant initiative, and further amounts to continue infrastructure development for housing and additional works on road and sea defence throughout the country.

The government’s electricity programme under the energy sector has been addressing longstanding issues of electricity reliability, affordability, and access as well as service to new areas through the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and those in the hinterland.

The government has also been placing heavy focus on enhancing the nation’s energy infrastructure and accelerating a transition to more sustainable power sources.

The ambitious Gas-to-Energy (GtE) project, which is set to revolutionise the country’s energy landscape, has also been advancing.

In addition, previously unserved areas such as New Forest in Region Six and many other areas now receive electricity for the first time, while the government has provided solar panels to a large number of hinterland communities that are not in close proximity to the national grid.

In October 2024, President Ali announced the $100,000 cash grant initiative and thousands have so far benefitted. The supplementary amount totalling $3 billion will continue this process.

In addition, the government has continued to build out massive infrastructure throughout the country.

To this end, an amount of $2.9 billion has been allocated for continuation of road works countrywide under the Ministry of Public Works for improved connectivity, while $12 billion has been allocated to cater for additional works under the Ministry of Housing and Water to support the government’s aggressive housing programme.