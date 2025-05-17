SBM Offshore Guyana launches Education Support Programme for Guyanese women, girls

–beneficiaries to receive full financial, educational support for the 2025/2026 academic year at UG, GITC, GTI

SBM Offshore Guyana has launched its Education Support Programme, which is aimed at supporting Guyanese women and girls in advancing their tertiary education.

According to a press release from the company, the programme provides assistance to those pursuing studies at the University of Guyana, the Guyana Industrial Training Centre (GITC), or the Government Technical Institute (GTI) with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

“This initiative reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4: Quality Education, and Goal 10: Reduced Inequality,” SBM said.

Originally launched as a scholarship programme for Indigenous women in STEM, the initiative has expanded its eligibility this year to include all women and girls across Guyana, significantly broadening its reach and potential impact.

The programme offers comprehensive financial support, covering books, accommodations, allowances and transportation and other related expenses, allowing recipients to focus entirely on their academic and personal development.

Gwenetta Fordyce, SBM Offshore Guyana’s Sustainability Lead, emphasised the programme’s mission to equip Guyanese women and girls with the education and skills needed to drive positive change in their communities, further strengthening the nation’s workforce.

“This support programme enables women to attain undergraduate qualifications that can pave the way for stronger leadership, better living standards, diverse income sources, and new job opportunities,” she said.

Meanwhile, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin, Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana said, “It’s very important to identify, nurture and support the education of all young people. But the education of girls is especially important… It is not only likely to change the lives of girls who are recipients but also provide a model for others to aspire to.”

Dexter Cornette, Administrator of the GITC, noted that, “I believe the Education [Support] Programme Scholarship offered by SBM [Offshore Guyana] tremendously benefits women and girls. It allows them to gain the relevant skills and knowledge needed for their advancement in the academic and technical fields.”

Tiffanie Charles Persaud, Acting Principal of GTI added, “At GTI, we serve a growing population of female students who continue to break barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields. This initiative by SBM Offshore is not only timely but essential in building a more inclusive and resilient workforce. By investing in the tertiary education of our women, you are investing in families, communities, and the future of our nation.”

To qualify for the programme, applicants must be Guyanese women or girls now entering one of the aforementioned institutions or are second-year continuing students with a Grade Point Average of 3.2 or higher.

Applications can be submitted online at https://womensstemscholarship.sbm.gy/. Following the application process, two candidates will be selected based on eligibility and evaluation. The deadline for submissions is June 7, 2025 at 23:59 hrs.

The programme is one of several initiatives offered by SBM Offshore Guyana aimed at developing the country’s human resources.

Other capacity-building programmes undertaken by the company include the Graduate Engineers’ Programme and Trainee Technician Programme, both of which provide specialised technical training for Guyanese to support the country’s energy industry.