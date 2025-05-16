Sammy expresses optimism ahead of England series

WEST Indies head coach Darren Sammy expressed optimism after his team’s first training session ahead of their upcoming ODI series against Ireland, which bowls off with the first match on May 21 right here in Dublin.

Returning to action after a five-month break since their last competitive fixture against Bangladesh in December, Sammy was pleased with the energy shown by his players, after the team had touched down in Ireland just a couple of days ago.

“First of all, it’s good to be back on the job. We haven’t played since December, so it’s great to see the guys eager to go. Our mission hasn’t changed; everything we’ve been building since 2023 is leading up to the 2027 World Cup, and we’re still on that quest,” Sammy said.

The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain acknowledged Ireland’s competitiveness, particularly in home conditions, and stressed the importance of early preparation.

“Ireland has been very competitive over the years, especially against us, so we’re not taking anything lightly,” he said. “It’s good that we’re here a couple of days early to get acclimatised, and, so far, I love what I see in the nets.”

The series marks the start of a crucial year for the West Indies, who will also tour England right after the Ireland series. Sammy highlighted the opportunity to test new players in the absence of Sherfane Rutherford, who was one of the team’s standout ODI performers in 2024.

“We’ll miss Sherfane, he was one of our ODI players of the year, and his contributions at No. 5 were tremendous, but this gives someone else a chance to step up,” Coach Sammy said, adding: “This squad is packed with all-rounders who bring different skills, and we’re here to win.”

Confident in his team’s ability to adapt, Sammy pointed to West Indies’ strong home ODI record, and their ambition to replicate that success abroad.

“We’ve made the Caribbean a fortress in ODIs, but now we want to win overseas too. This is our first series of 2025, and Ireland is a tough side at home. But we believe we can come here and win,” he said.

Meanwhile, with several key West Indies players still committed to the Indian Premier League (IPL), Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named a reshaped squad for the upcoming ODI tours of Ireland and England.

While CWI continues to monitor regional tensions, and maintains close contact with its IPL-contracted stars, the selectors have turned to a mix of experienced campaigners and emerging talent to ensure a competitive side.

Fast bowler Shamar Joseph retains his place, but notable changes see Jamaican opener John Campbell stepping in for Sherfane Rutherford in Ireland, while explosive Guyanese batsman Shimron Hetmyer will join the squad for the England leg, after missing the Ireland series.

In another key adjustment, promising left-arm seamer Jediah Blades has been called up to replace Romario Shepherd.

The moves highlight CWI’s confidence in its player pool, ensuring no drop in quality, despite the unavailability of first-choice names.

The ODI squad will face Ireland from May 21-25, followed by a three-match series against England from May 29 to June 3.