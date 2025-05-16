Dubai Capitals complete GSL lineup

THE Dubai Capitals have officially confirmed their participation in the highly- anticipated 2025 ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL).

The annual T20 cricket tournament is scheduled to take place from July 10 to 18, featuring 11 thrilling T20 matches, all of which will be hosted at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

Entering the GSL as the reigning International League T20 (ILT20) champions, the Dubai Capitals bring with them a legacy of recent success. Earlier this year, they captured their first ILT20 title with a dominant victory over the Desert Vipers in the final, following a strong showing in 2024, where they finished as runners-up.

The Dubai Capitals’ franchise is owned by the GMR Sports, the sports division of the GMR Group, a major force in the international sports and infrastructure landscape. With a robust cricketing presence in India, the UAE, the USA, and the UK, GMR Sports has played a pivotal role in advancing the franchise cricket model around the world. Their involvement in the GSL reflects their commitment to expanding the game’s footprint, and contributing to its development on a global scale.

The inclusion of the Dubai Capitals adds considerable prestige and competitive depth to this year’s GSL, which is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting events on the cricketing calendar.

Sir Clive Lloyd, Chairman of the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League, welcomed the team, stating:

“We look forward to welcoming the Dubai Capitals to Guyana for this year’s GSL. Their reputation as ILT20 champions speaks volumes, and their inclusion will undoubtedly enhance the quality and spectacle of the cricket on offer. We are confident that the team and their supporters will enjoy the vibrant atmosphere and hospitality that only Guyana can offer.”

On this occasion, Satyam Trivedi, CEO, GMR Sports, said, “We are thrilled to see Dubai Capitals competing on yet another prestigious international stage. GMR Sports’ journey in franchise cricket has always been about nurturing talent and building bridges across cultures through the power of sport. The Guyana Global Super League represents a fantastic opportunity to showcase top-tier cricket and foster global connections, and we’re extremely proud to be part of it.”

With international franchises, world-class players and enthusiastic fans expected to converge in Guyana, the 2025 GSL promises to be a dynamic showcase of elite cricketing talent and cross-cultural celebration.

​In addition to the Dubai Capitals, the 2025 GSL will feature Central Stags from New Zealand, Guyana Amazon Warriors from the West Indies, Hobart Hurricanes from Australia, and Rangpur Riders from Bangladesh.