CWI writes ICC for fair accommodation at Los Angeles Olympics

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has formally written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) insisting that the unique configuration of West Indies cricket be fairly accommodated in ongoing discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding qualification for cricket at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

In its correspondence, CWI outlined two inclusive and practical qualification pathways that would enable sovereign Caribbean nations, many of which have deep Olympic legacies, to participate in Olympic cricket in accordance with the values and requirements of the Olympic Charter.

Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies, made a compelling call for fairness and inclusion:

“The Caribbean has always punched above its weight at the Olympics, inspiring the world with our athletic brilliance. Cricket’s return to the Games in 2028 must not exclude our young cricketers from the same dream that has inspired our athletes,” he said, adding: “The Olympic Charter emphasizes fairness, transparency, and universality. We are simply asking that these principles be upheld, not just in spirit, but in structure. West Indies cricket must have a pathway, and fully deserves an opportunity to compete.”

Cricket West Indies’ proposal comes in light of the current Olympic rules that would exclude West Indies Men and Women teams from Olympic participation. Given this situation, CWI is advocating for either:

If rankings are used, and West Indies men and women teams technically qualify, an internal qualifying tournament among its Olympic-affiliated member countries will determine which country represents the West Indies; or, a global qualifying pathway that includes associate ICC members in the five ICC Development Regions plus member countries of the West Indies.

CWI’s submission to the ICC cites the Olympic Charter’s bye-law to Rule 40, which mandates that qualification criteria must be “fair and transparent”, and designed in line with the core principles of the Olympic Movement. These include universal representation, equal access, and the participation of the best athletes from all regions.

Chris Dehring, Chief Executive Officer of CWI, emphasised the need for meaningful engagement:

“All we are asking is that our individual nations’ exceptional Olympic legacy be considered in the conversation. The structure of West Indies cricket is unique; men and women teams representing 15 individual nations and territories, each with its own Olympic identity,” Dehring said, adding: “We cannot let this once-in-a-generation opportunity for national development pass without creating a way for our countries to participate. The spirit of the Olympic Games that we have played an important global role in fostering, demands nothing less.

“Our nations have proudly flown their individual flags atop Olympic podiums as perennial gold medalists. Now, with cricket’s inclusion, we must ensure that our cricketers are not shut out of history. We are ready to collaborate. We are ready to compete. But, above all, we are asking for fairness.”

CWI is committed to constructive dialogue with the ICC, and welcomes the opportunity to work together in shaping a qualification process that respects both the Olympic ethos and the realities of cricket in the Caribbean.