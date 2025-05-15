Traffic Chief targets lorry load violations under Road Traffic Act

– says ‘spillage will be costly’

Traffic Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh, has issued a strong warning to operators of motor lorries and other heavy-duty vehicles, citing the dangers and legal consequences of faulty packed and unsecured loads being transported on public roadways.

When contacted to explain based on the public feedback, Singh declared: “Failure to secure goods or aggregate transported in motor lorries will result in spillage. Resultant damages and impact will be costly. As such, faulty packing of load is an offense according to the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act Chapter 51:02. It is a breach of the regulations of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act Chapter 51:02.”

He explained that unsecured materials such as sand, stones, machinery, and other equipment—when not properly strapped, covered, or chained—pose serious hazards, including spillage, reduced visibility for drivers, and dangerous road conditions for pedestrians and motorists.

“Faulty packed loads lead to constant spillage along the road, obstruct visibility for other road users, and create irregular conditions that hinder smooth travel,” Singh noted. “Extended machinery without proper safety coverage can cause accidents by coming into contact with cyclists, motorcyclists, or colliding with vehicles.”

The Traffic Chief stressed that such negligence is both unsafe and unlawful. He pointed out that despite previous awareness campaigns, these violations remain widespread, and enforcement efforts done daily are intensified to address this.

“This is an offense, and the police, particularly traffic ranks, have a critical role in curbing these unsafe norms. Unfortunately, these violations are prevalent across regions,” he added.

Singh also highlighted the noise nuisance created by poorly maintained trucks—especially those with unsecured tailgates—which often disturb communities during nighttime hours. He noted that the issue was addressed in the 2024 through a national traffic education campaign and remains under active surveillance by the Guyana Police Force.

“This is a follow-up from last year’s awareness efforts. We are observing these trends, and errant lorry drivers, once reported or observed during inspections, will be held accountable,” he warned.

Calling on the full transportation and construction sectors to act responsibly, Singh urged all stakeholders—drivers, porters, contractors, employers, and service providers—to adhere strictly to safety guidelines and the law.

“We alert all stakeholders to make the necessary adjustments to ensure safety on our roads,” he stated, underscoring the importance of using industrial straps, chains, and proper lorry covers when transporting goods.

The Guyana Police Force has recommitted to ongoing enforcement and monitoring activities to improve public safety and ensure cleaner, safer roadways for all.