Construction progresses on first homes at Yarrowkabra

under $6B sustainable housing initiative

Construction is progressing steadily on the first set of homes under the landmark Yarrowkabra Homestead Project, a transformative $6 billion housing initiative launched by President Dr. Irfaan Ali in 2024.

The project, which aims to deliver 500 homes, is part of the government’s broader vision to create modern, sustainable communities that blend residential development with agriculture and renewable energy.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Housing and Water, the Yarrowkabra Homestead Project marks a significant shift in how housing schemes are developed in Guyana. It not only addresses the growing demand for affordable housing but also integrates critical components such as food security and clean energy.

As part of the initiative, the Ministry of Agriculture is leading the establishment of shade houses to support household-level farming, enabling residents to grow their own produce and contribute to the national food supply. Simultaneously, the Office of the Prime Minister is overseeing the installation of solar energy systems, ensuring that the new community benefits from reliable, renewable electricity from the outset.

The Yarrowkabra development is one of several innovative projects under the government’s national housing drive, which aims to distribute 50,000 house lots and construct thousands of turnkey homes across the country. It aligns with President Ali’s “One Guyana” vision of inclusive and sustainable development that improves quality of life for all citizens.

Once completed, the Yarrowkabra Homestead community is expected to serve as a model for future housing schemes in Guyana—combining infrastructure, economic opportunity, and environmental stewardship in a single, integrated approach.