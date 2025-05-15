Mental Health Month 2025: Let’s break the silence together says Senior Clinical Psychologist

AS Mental Health Awareness Month 2025 unfolds under the theme “Turn Awareness into Action,” Guyana’s Ministry of Health is calling on citizens to look beyond outdated misconceptions and take active steps to support mental well-being — both for themselves and others.

Leading the national charge is Dr. Mark Constantine, Head of Psychological Services at the Ministry’s Mental Health Unit, who is urging Guyanese to confront and dismantle the stigma that continues to shroud mental health issues in secrecy and shame.

In a televised message, Dr. Constantine reiterated that while public awareness has grown in recent years, the next crucial step is action — in homes, workplaces, and communities.

“When it comes to mental health or mental illness, there is a lot of stigma that still exists,” Dr. Constantine said. “One of the main reasons why is because there is simply a lot of misconception.”

He took aim at the long-standing myth that only “crazy” or “mad” people seek therapy or visit mental health facilities. Despite societal advancements, this harmful stereotype remains deeply rooted in many minds, preventing countless individuals from seeking the support they need.

“Mental illness has very little to do with people and their insanity,” he stressed. “It does not just speak to your mental disposition; it also speaks to your physical disposition and your emotional disposition. And we have to eradicate the myth that it speaks to a person’s insanity.”

According to Dr. Constantine, mental health is a holistic concept that touches every aspect of a person’s well-being — and should be treated with the same seriousness as physical health. He emphasised the importance of listening to one’s body, managing stress effectively, and engaging in healthy coping strategies.

Stress, he noted, is often the root cause of many other health issues, making it essential for individuals to be proactive in identifying and addressing it. Beyond self-care, Dr. Constantine issued a compassionate call for community care — urging Guyanese to be mindful of each other’s struggles and to offer words of encouragement and comfort when needed.

“Be your brother’s and sister’s keeper,” he said. “Look out for each other in society.”

Throughout the month of May, Dr. Constantine and his team at the Mental Health Unit will continue working to translate awareness into meaningful action, offering resources, outreach, and support systems for those navigating mental health challenges.

By breaking the silence and challenging the myths, Guyana moves one step closer to a more empathetic, informed, and mentally resilient society.