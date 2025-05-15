Gov’t fulfills Presidential promise with major support to Rupununi villages

IN fulfillment of commitments made by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a recent outreach to Region Nine, the Ministry of Natural Resources, in collaboration with the Rupununi Miners Association, has delivered a series of critical donations to Amerindian villages across North and South Rupununi.

The support package includes financial assistance, buses, an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), and a backhoe—resources intended to boost transportation, community development, and economic activities in the region.

The initiative reflects the government’s continued efforts to uplift hinterland communities and bridge the gap in infrastructure and opportunities for Indigenous populations. These contributions are expected to enhance mobility, support village economies, and enable residents to access vital services more efficiently.

The Ministry of Natural Resources reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable development in collaboration with local stakeholders, and emphasised that the donations were part of a broader plan to empower Indigenous communities through targeted investment and inclusion.