R3PSInc denounces Venezuela’s Essequibo election plan

calls action a threat to sovereignty, rule of law

THE Head of the Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSInc), Halim Khan, has issued a firm and patriotic rebuttal to Venezuela’s provocative move to include Essequibo, Guyana’s sovereign territory, in its May 25 regional elections.

Calling the move a “clear violation of international law and an insult to the sovereignty of Guyana,” Mr. Khan is urging national unity, institutional strengthening, and a coordinated response to defend the homeland.

This statement follows the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) reaffirmation that Venezuela must refrain from taking any action to alter the status quo in Essequibo, including conducting elections in the region currently administered by Guyana.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali hailed the decision, stating: “Once again, Guyana’s position has prevailed.”

“No country can hold an election on land it does not govern. Venezuela’s attempt to do so is nothing short of illegal occupation,” Khan said.

He emphasised that Guyana must now strengthen its readiness to handle potential provocations.

“We need to build national capacity and implement targeted training across key sectors. The right people must be equipped with the authority and preparation to lead operations if the need arises,” Khan asserted.

“The establishment of a stronger, more effective Joint Services task force is essential—not just as a deterrent, but as a symbol of Guyana’s resolve.”

CALL FOR PATRIOTIC ACTION AND UNITY

Khan has called on all Guyanese citizens, schoolchildren, and residents to visibly demonstrate their support for the country’s sovereignty by standing along roadways across the nation on May 25, proudly waving the Guyana flag in peaceful, unified resistance to Venezuela’s unlawful claims.

“This is our land, and our people must make their presence known. Let the world see that Essequibo is Guyana—not only in law, but in the hearts of our people,” he urged.

He also encouraged the business community and private citizens to display the national flag on their premises and join peaceful assemblies in support of Guyana’s territorial integrity.

“Businesses in Venezuela have crumbled to ashes. That regime is trying to export chaos to distract from its own failure. Guyana, on the other hand, is rising—economically, democratically, and socially—and we must protect that at all costs,” Khan said.

Calling for accountability, Khan made it clear that anyone within Guyana who expresses support for Venezuela’s territorial aggression should face treason charges under local law.

“This is a matter of national survival and sovereignty. Any internal actors who support these unlawful acts are betraying the nation and must be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

He also called on the Guyana Police Force to use this moment as an opportunity to rebuild public trust—particularly within its top leadership.

“To protect this nation effectively, we need a Police Force that is trusted, transparent, and aligned with the people. The top brass must recommit to the values of service, integrity, and unity,” Khan added.

In closing, the R3PSInc head reaffirmed the private sector’s unwavering support for the government, the ICJ process, and Guyana’s territorial integrity.

“We want justice for our country. We want peace, not provocation. But we will never accept any attempt—legal or symbolic—to take what is rightfully ours. Essequibo belongs to Guyana, and that is non-negotiable.”

Khan urged all Guyanese to remain vigilant, united, and proud in the face of foreign aggression, and he echoed the government’s call for international partners to condemn Venezuela’s actions and uphold international law.