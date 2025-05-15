Jagdeo calls out APNU/AFC over ‘political hijacking’ of Adriana Younge death

–Says Opposition using Adriana’s death for political gain, not justice

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday accused the APNU/AFC Opposition of exploiting the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge for political purposes, saying the coalition’s public statements and actions show a greater interest in “dragging out the issue” than uncovering the truth.

At his weekly press conference, Jagdeo slammed Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton for publicly declaring that Adriana did not drown, a statement made in direct contradiction to forensic findings from three independent pathologists, including one retained by the girl’s family.

“He basically went along with the question of the reporter that it somehow was a murder. ‘She did not drown. It’s a murder, and there’s a cover-up here,’” Jagdeo recalled.

“So, it just tells you a lot about Mr. Norton himself. These are the people who call for fact-based approaches to issues.”

Jagdeo noted that the pathologists, with over 50 years of combined experience and thousands of autopsies conducted, were in agreement about the cause of death.

“Now Norton, he knows more than the three pathologists. He concluded it’s not drowning. He did his own autopsy,” the Vice President said sarcastically.

He argued that the Opposition’s rejection of expert findings is part of a larger political strategy aimed at keeping the issue alive for electoral benefit.

“Clearly, they want this issue to drag on. It suits their political purpose. They have no sympathy for this child. They don’t care too much about the child,” Jagdeo said.

According to the Vice President, had it not been an election year, Adriana’s death would not have received such attention from the coalition.

“Had it not been us approaching election season, they would not have cared at all,” he asserted.

Jagdeo accused APNU/AFC of using Adriana’s memory to fill a political void created by their lack of deliverables.

“Nobody has been paying any attention to the PNC and AFC and APNU because they don’t have any achievements. They don’t have anything to campaign on,” he said.

The Vice President highlighted a flyer circulated by the Opposition promoting a “Justice for Adrianna” event. He noted that the flyer not only featured an AI-generated image of a protest but also misspelled her name and used party colours, evidence, he said, of the Opposition’s real intentions.

“This is what they’ve been pushing… ‘APNU invites you to join us to reclaim our stolen mandate and demand justice.’ So, this is how they are mobilising people now using this child as a pawn, no sympathy,” Jagdeo said.

He added, “So this is not about justice anymore.”

Jagdeo reaffirmed that the government is committed to getting to the bottom of Adriana’s death and that investigations are still ongoing.

“Whether it is by natural cause or negligence when she was in the pool… or was its foul play, we clearly have to conclude the investigation. That’s ongoing now,” he said.

He expressed frustration with the Opposition’s refusal to accept any findings that do not align with their political narrative.

“Norton has already said it, ‘forget it, this child did not drown.’ And I suspect if 1,000 pathologists say that, including their own pathologist, they’re not going to be satisfied,” he said.

Jagdeo warned that the Opposition’s continued politicisation of the tragedy was also a veiled attempt to stoke racial division.

“They’re hoping to repolarise the country… because the racism that they were utilising all the time was becoming less potent,” he said.

He stressed that the nation must not allow political actors to twist a national tragedy into a campaign tool.

“The whole country was upset with this child’s death. We are all upset about the misleading statement that the police gave. I condemn it right here,” Jagdeo said, reminding that he had demanded answers from law enforcement from the outset.

“This was never a matter of race,” he continued, “They can’t talk about fixing, building, or getting a house lot… They can’t talk about the children’s grant, they took it away. They can’t talk about the old age pension—we now doubled it. What are they going to talk about except this issue?”

As the investigation into Adriana Younge’s death continues, Jagdeo reiterated the government’s call for transparency and facts, and called on all political actors to put the child’s dignity and justice above political opportunism.

“We owe it to her to find out the truth. But the Opposition isn’t interested in truth. They’re interested in narrative and it’s a dangerous one.”

Canadian homicide expert, Leonard Mc Coshen on Wednesday officially begun working alongside local investigators in the ongoing probe into the death of 11-year-old Adriana.

Mc Coshen, a retired Staff Sergeant of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), arrived in Guyana on Monday night and will support the Guyana Police Force in navigating the complex case, which has drawn national scrutiny and widespread public concern.

The move follows through on a promise made by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who had earlier committed to bringing in an independent foreign expert to assist with the case.

While there were calls from some quarters for assistance from agencies such as the FBI and Scotland Yard, the government opted for Mc Coshen, an appointment which was in motion long before those demands.

Adriana was found dead on April 24, 2025, in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), the day after she was reported missing. She disappeared shortly after arriving at the hotel with relatives.

Adriana, a promising pupil of the Parika Salem Primary School, had written the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) days before her tragic death and was eagerly awaiting her results. It was always her dream to attend the prestigious Queen’s College.

Following the discovery of her lifeless body in the hotel’s pool, the building was set on fire and enraged ‘protesters’ looted the establishment.

Additionally, the home of the hotel’s proprietor was torched by unknown persons.

Authorities have said the case is now at the “evidence culmination stage” and that several key individuals are expected to be questioned in the coming days.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum had told the media that while the surveillance camera directly overlooking the hotel’s pool area was not functional, other recordings and photographs are being closely analysed as the case reaches a critical stage.

Blanhum confirmed that a forensic review of the digital video recorder (DVR) system determined the pool camera was inactive on the day in question. However, he said the police do have other relevant footage that may prove vital to the investigation.

Last weekend a photograph began circulating online, reportedly taken at 1:29 PM on the day Adriana went missing, showing several persons in and around the pool area at the hotel. Given the time stamp and claims attached to it, Blanhum was asked whether the image had been verified as part of the investigation and will it be addressed publicly as new evidence.

“What I can tell you is investigators are in possession of video footage either prior or at the same time an alarm was raised that Adriana was missing,” Blanhum told reporters at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

He also disclosed that the investigative team has been instructed to leave no stone unturned.

Three internationally respected forensic pathologists have concluded that she died by drowning.

Samples taken from the body were sent for testing at the Mount Sinai Hospital and the National Medical Services Laboratory in the United States and the authorities here are awaiting those results.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has already announced that everything possible will be done to ensure that the circumstances are investigated and her family gets the closure.