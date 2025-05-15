Guyana condemns armed attacks on troops along Cuyuni River

… calls for Venezuelan accountability

The Government of Guyana has condemned a series of armed attacks against its Defence Force troops along the Cuyuni River, near the border calling on Venezuelan authorities to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The incidents, which occurred between May 13 and 15, 2025, involved armed men in civilian clothing firing at Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks from the Venezuelan side of the river between Eteringbang and Makapa.

No soldiers were injured, and the GDF confirmed that its personnel responded with “appropriate action” in all instances.

In a formal diplomatic protest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International has lodged a complaint with the Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Relations of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

“The Ministry… has registered its condemnation of these attacks and requested that a thorough investigation be carried out by the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the perpetrators be apprehended and brought to justice,” the statement read.

The Ministry also reminded Venezuela of a similar incident on February 17, 2025, where Guyana also demanded action. It reiterated the call for the Venezuelan government to prevent future cross-border hostilities.

“It is the intention of the Ministry, as it did with the incident of February 17, 2025, to bring these latest incidents to the attention of the international community,” the release stated.

The GDF had assured the public that it remains resolute in protecting the country’s territorial integrity and will continue regular patrols along the Guyana-Venezuela border.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it will monitor the situation closely and “take all appropriate action where necessary.”

The attacks come amid heightened tensions with Venezuela, which continues to assert unlawful claims over Guyana’s Essequibo region and has announced plans to install a governor for the area in an unlawful May 25 election.

The substantive case is currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).