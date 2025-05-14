40 mobile pumps to be acquired by year’s end

IN a significant move to improve drainage infrastructure and protect farmlands from flooding, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha has announced that the Ministry of Agriculture through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), is expected to procure 40 mobile drainage pumps by the end of 2025.

“One of these pumps will be deployed right here in Kilcoy/Hampshire to strengthen your drainage infrastructure and provide timely relief during periods of heavy rainfall,” Minister Mustapha stated during a series of community meetings on the Corentyne.

The announcement was made during engagements with residents from Number 77 Village, Kilcoy/Hampshire, and Ankerville, Port Mourant.

These meetings form part of the government’s continued commitment to grassroots engagement and rural empowerment, and saw large turnouts of farmers, residents, and community stakeholders.

The deployment of the mobile drainage pumps is expected to significantly reduce the risk of flooding, improve farmland productivity, and boost resilience in the region. The initiative is seen as a proactive step in the government’s wider strategy to support agricultural sustainability.

Minister Mustapha also responded to concerns raised by livestock farmers during his outreach. He revealed that the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) and the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) will work together to identify and develop lands for cattle pastures, with the aim of strengthening the livestock sector.

“I’ve instructed the GLDA to work along with GuySuCo to identify lands to develop a pasture for your cattle. We are working to develop the livestock industry for both beef and dairy, so we have to work with you to develop the facilities,” Minister Mustapha said.

This effort is intended to provide long-term support to cattle farmers by facilitating better grazing areas.

In a parallel effort to support household income generation, the minister also introduced the single parent’s poultry project, a targeted initiative to assist vulnerable households and especially single mothers with sustainable livelihoods.

In Port Mourant, Minister Mustapha announced additional infrastructural works aimed at improving the local drainage system. This includes an expedited programme to deploy machinery to clear blocked drains and canals in the community.

“A long boom excavator and two small excavators will be deployed to this area to clear the drains and sideline in this area. This programme will commence in one week and should be competed in one month,” Mustapha said.

The series of engagements reinforced the government’s people-centered approach to development and governance. Minister Mustapha’s visit brought not only reassurance but clear, actionable plans that aim to improve lives and livelihoods across the Corentyne Coast.