Four men charged in 24-pound cocaine ‘bust’

IN a significant development in the ongoing cocaine trafficking investigation, a fourth suspect has been remanded to prison following the charging of three others on the preceding Friday. The quantity involved exceeds eleven kilograms.

On Tuesday, Roger De Freitas appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Port Kaituma Magistrate’s Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the offence of trafficking 11.148 kilogrammes of cocaine.

Bail was refused, and he was remanded to prison until June 11, 2025.

This follows the appearance of three other accused men—Colin Alfred, 47, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara; Terrence Bentinck, 28, of Lot ‘M’ 52 Guyhoc Gardens, Georgetown; and Jason De Freitas, also known as “White Boy,” 27, of Lot 752 Phase 2 North Farm, East Bank Demerara. The trio appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts last Friday.

Alfred and Bentinck were jointly charged with possession of 11.148 kilogrammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, allegedly committed on May 7, 2025, at Lombard and Sussex Streets, Georgetown. Both men pleaded not guilty and were remanded to prison.

Meanwhile, Jason De Freitas, who faced a separate charge for aiding Alfred and Bentinck to traffic cocaine, also pleaded not guilty. Represented by attorney Siand Dhurjon, he was granted bail in the sum of $500,000, under strict conditions.

He is required to report to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) Headquarters on the first and third Friday of each month.

De Freitas, Alfred, and Bentinck are scheduled to return to court later this month.

CANU had previously reported that the arrests of Alfed and Bentinck stemmed from a bust involving motor car PAJ 8554, in which 10 parcels of cocaine—weighing approximately 11.148 kilogrammes or 24.6 pounds—were discovered during a search operation in the capital city.

A wanted bulletin was later issued for Jason and he subsequently turned himself in.