President Ali remembers Amna Ally as an exemplary human being

-highlights her invaluable contributions to Guyana’s political landscape, public service during funeral service

THE life and legacy of former parliamentarian and minister Amna Ally were celebrated on Tuesday as she was laid to rest according to Muslim rites.

The viewing part of the funeral proceedings was two-fold. The body was first taken to her residence at Lot 78 Brickdam then to the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana i(CIOG) on Woolford Avenue where hundreds including politicians from both sides of the aisle, friends, and family gathered to pay their last respects. A Janazah reading was done at the Woolford Avenue location.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali who attended the viewing at CIOG gave a glowing tribute to Ally, who he emphasised was a steadfast political figure, a dedicated public servant, and a woman who firmly upheld her values, even in the heat of political battles.

In his remarks, President Ali extended heartfelt condolences and gratitude on behalf of the nation. “I want to say to the family of Amna and those who loved her to the end, thank you, on behalf of Amna,” he said.

Calling for her passing to be a moment of reflection, President Ali emphasised that death reminds us of what truly matters. “Today is just a reminder that regardless of where we position ourselves in life, or where we were positioned in life, in the end, it comes down to some very simple and basic matters,” he stated. “In the end, you never know where the love and support, the honour and dignity will come from,” he added.

The President spoke of his long-standing relationship with Ally and her impact on Guyanese politics, crediting her as a compassionate individual and skilled politician.

He noted that her service in various parliamentary roles showcased the lasting influence public service can have on people, a political party, and an entire nation. “It is in times of death that we often ponder the true measure of someone’s life. Is it the status, the accolades, or the wealth they accumulate? Or is it the service they render to others, the values they uphold, and the dignity with which they carry themselves, even through the storm of public life? Amna Ally’s life offers us an answer. Her life was one of steady and committed service, to her community, her students, her party, and her country,” the Guyanese Head of State said.

Throughout her parliamentary career which spanned nearly 40 years, Ally served in numerous roles, including Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Chairperson of the Social Services Committee and member of the Parliamentary Management Committee, Standing Orders Committee, and Appointive Committee. In the 10th Parliament she served as Shadow Minister of Education and Culture.

President Ali acknowledged her many roles but said the identity that suited her best was her basic humanity. “She wore many hats. The one that fit her most comfortably was that of a human being. She never lost sight of the humanity in others, even in the heart and heat of political battles. And trust me, she was in the heart and heat of many political battles. She was the centrepiece of her party; she was the core of her party.”

He described her as a formidable and passionate presence in Parliament, adding that, “Those of us who stood on the other side of the parliamentary aisle from Amna Ally knew her as a formidable opponent.

“She was resolute in defending her party’s politics and steadfast in her convictions. Her contributions to the National Assembly were marked by sharp reasoning. When she rose to speak, she came prepared, and she came with a purpose. But most of all, she came with passion, born out of loyalty to her party and the government she served from 2015 to 2020.”

Taking a more personal tone, President Ali reflected on his friendship with Ally outside of politics, describing her as just as compassionate in private as she was passionate in public. “When the mics were off and the heat of the debate had ended, another side of Amna would often emerge; one that was warm, engaging, even disarming. It’s a side that not everyone saw. But those who did will never forget. I will never forget.”

He added that, “Beneath the firm tone and political armour was a woman who understood that politics is not war. And that even when we disagree, sometimes profoundly, we do not have to be disagreeable. Amna Ally knew the difference between opposing someone’s views and scorning their humanity. She did not confuse ideological divergence with personal disdain.”

Among those in attendance were Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney-General Anil Nandlall, British High Commissioner Jane Miller, Speaker of the House Manzoor Nadir, and several other ministers of government.

As loved ones gathered in quiet reflection and prayers were offered in her honour, Ally was laid to rest at the Rosignol Cemetery in West Berbice.

The outpouring of tributes across political lines and the depth of emotion shared highlighted the profound impact she had on those who knew her, and on the nation she served.

Ally passed away on May 10.