Government employees undergo three-day OSH training

THE Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department of the Ministry of Labour, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Service’s Training and Development Department, hosted a three-day OSH workshop at the Public Service Ministry’s Training Complex.

This remarkable initiative underscored the government’s ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of safety and health across the public sector.

According to the labour ministry, the workshop which began on May 6, 2025, and concluded on May 8, 2025, was designed to raise awareness and strengthen participants’ understanding of occupational safety and health practices within the workplace.

Leading the initiatives were Assistant Chief OSH Officers Roydon Croal and Maxean Bess.

Additionally, more than 30 employees representing approximately 17 government ministries and agencies participated in the training. These included representatives from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (Kuru Kuru Training Centre); Ministry of Home Affairs (Guyana Prison Service); Ministry of Public Works (Maritime Administration Department); Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce (Competition & Consumers Affairs Commission); Ministry of Human Services and Social Security; Ministry of Natural Resources; Ministry of Agriculture (Guyana Rice Development Board and NAREI); Ministry of Labour, Supreme Court of Judicature; Local Government Commission, Office of the President (National Parks Commission), Regional Democratic Council Region 3, Small Business Bureau, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS), and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Moreover, the workshop covered several key topics areas including the introduction to occupational safety and health, identifying workplace hazards, overview of the OSH Act, role of the joint workplace safety and health committee, development of OSH policies, OSH Management Systems, conducting workplace inspections, and accident prevention and investigation.

Participants were engaged through a mix of instructional videos, practical exercises, group work, and presentations. Activities were designed to reflect real-life scenarios from various administrative regions to reinforce practical understanding.