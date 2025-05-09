Jennifer Rampersaud shares her story of self-growth, resilience, power

JENNIFER Rampersaud, a true daughter of the soil and successful minister, chaplain, inspirational speaker, entrepreneur, and author has returned to Guyana with the desire and passion to explore meaningful ways she can give back to women and children in need.

She aims to do this through her non-profit organisation, “Lorraine’s Legacy Foundation.” The Guyanese-American broadcaster is seeking to roll out programmes that will enable people to become financially literate.

“I came back for Hope is Rising and it’s not just a visit, but it’s to pray over the nation, to intercede for our people and to help rebuild. I will continue with the same thing, but now I’m going to teach financial literacy. I’m going to teach about bringing awareness to mental health. I’m going to teach self-care. These are different things. Everything’s to make you be a better person,” Rampersaud said.

Jennifer left the village of Canje, Berbice, Region Six for the United States at the age of 13. An exceptional student, she was able to attend college at the age of 16. At this age, Jennifer learnt about credit and what it could do for her. She was able to purchase her first home at the age of 18.

She stated, “So credit was the way that I transitioned in becoming who I am today, and I attest it all to God, family and credit.”

Jennifer explained, “Your credit is your financial report card. So, I fix people’s credit. I help people that [sic] have fallen, that [sic] have gone through things because I’m not only the president and CEO, I’m also a client. So, I’ve done it for myself as well.”

According to Rampersaud, there are too many families who are struggling simply because they were never taught how money works.

This is where she steps in, to show Guyanese people how to use credit and how to access funding.

“I want to help women and children, especially those who’ve experienced abuse. I want to help them find healing. I want to help them find purpose. I want to help them find power. I want to ignite their emotional strength, their spiritual strength. I’m planning to do it all through Lorraine’s legacy, through my books, through my media platform,” she shared.

A survivor of domestic violence, Jennifer sets out to amplify the voices of people who are silenced. She urges them to use it to help them to ignite the fire within them.

In giving words of advice, she said, “Use your voice, don’t be silenced.”

Reflecting, Jennifer recalled that in 2017, she, along with her team placed 117 victims of abuse into homes by building their credit and helping them through the process.

She is the author of ‘The Credit Code’ (a financial guide that teaches readers how to unlock the power of credit, take control of their money, and build generational wealth), which is available on Amazon.

Her second book, ‘Built from Bruises: The Wealth Rebirth Code’ will be released soon. It reflects an emotional, powerful, and faith-driven roadmap born from Jennifer’s scars. It reveals how each wound can become a source of wisdom and every bruise, a building block for greatness.

Using her full name, Jennifer can be found and contacted on all social media platforms.