Digital transformation crucial to Guyana’s long-term success amid oil boom – WANSat Networks COO

-says Guyana has potential to become a digital hub for the Caribbean

AS Guyana’s oil-driven economic boom continues to reshape its future, a leading local telecom executive is urging the country to prioritise digital transformation as a cornerstone of its development strategy.

William Moseley, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of WANSat Networks, made this call during this week’s episode of the Energy Perspectives Podcast, where he discussed the pivotal role of connectivity in supporting Guyana’s rapid growth.

As Guyana’s oil sector continues to expand in the coming years, digital transformation will be critical to maximising the country’s performance, the COO said.

He added that WANSat is fully committed to supporting both the government and the nation in achieving this goal.

Moseley stressed that digital infrastructure must keep pace with the country’s evolving economic landscape, which is projected to experience sustained growth for decades, thanks largely to oil revenues

However, he warned that economic prosperity alone would not be enough to ensure equitable and long-lasting development unless digital solutions are integrated across sectors.

He pointed specifically to areas such as education and healthcare—especially telemedicine and e-Learning—as requiring urgent investment in connectivity and technology to bridge existing service gaps and enable national advancement.

“…five, 10 years down the road, there is going to be the need for greater connectivity because there is going to be growth in the education sector [with] e-learning, for health, telemedicine…” Moseley explained.

Further, he noted that the company’s overarching mission is to bridge the digital divide not just in Guyana, but across Suriname and the wider Caribbean.

However, he acknowledged that achieving this ambitious goal will require far more than the efforts of a single company. He emphasised that this digital evolution should not be a fragmented effort, but rather a collective national mission that includes government, private sector, and international partners.

“This is quite an audacious goal. We want to aspire for great things; we do not want to settle,” Moseley said before stressing the importance of collaboration at all levels, noting that the success of this mission hinges on collective action and knowledge sharing.

“It means, therefore, that we will have to reach out to take a collaborative approach,” he explained. “We have to consult with government entities, we have to consult with experts in other countries, we have to consult with leadership and get others involved.”

Moseley acknowledged that bridging the digital divide across Guyana, Suriname, and the Caribbean entails substantial financial challenges, emphasising the importance of securing long-term investment and calling for increased incentives to help drive the vision forward.

“There is a cost associated with this; we will have to secure investments,” he noted, adding, “That would take time, and we would have to be very patient and persistent to achieve that goal.”

While he admitted that WANSat Networks is still in the early stages of this ambitious journey, the COO expressed optimism about the company’s potential impact, emphasising that the mission is both realistic and achievable. “It’s doable,” he affirmed.

In response to the Guyanese government’s efforts to fast-track digital infrastructure, Moseley commended the authorities for recognising the critical role of connectivity in national development.

“Kudos to the Guyanese authorities. They’ve recognised the importance of connectivity,” Moseley said. “There is always an opportunity to improve.”

He pointed out that while progress is being made, there is room to strengthen collaboration and inclusivity in the approach. “I think there is an opportunity in the area of a collaborative approach and inclusivity by having everyone play a part,” he added, noting that WANSat has already begun laying the groundwork through an initial partnership with a company that has “deep roots” in Guyana.

Moseley highlighted WANSat’s commitment to empowering local communities, especially in remote areas, by providing hands-on training and opportunities for meaningful involvement in the company’s operations.

“We took the opportunity to provide training to youngsters in remote communities,” he said. “We give them the opportunity to have ownership in this enterprise…to take on the responsibility of supporting and maintaining the service.”

WANSat Networks, which specialises in satellite broadband internet services across remote and underserved regions, has been eyeing Guyana’s market as one with immense potential.

Moseley noted that the firm’s existing capabilities position it well to support both urban and hinterland communities as the demand for reliable, high-speed internet continues to rise.

Reflecting on WANSat’s rapid progress, Moseley expressed pride in the company’s achievements since its launch, especially its ability to deliver satellite internet coverage across all ten administrative regions of Guyana.

“When we look back… in just about two and a half years, we are here. It is a great deal of joy and satisfaction at where we are,” he said with pride.

Moseley noted that Guyana’s unique geography—with its expansive rainforest covering approximately 85 per cent of the country’s landmass—makes it particularly well-suited for satellite-based connectivity solutions.

In closing, he said Guyana has the potential to become a digital hub for the Caribbean, a move that would inevitably spark increased demand for connectivity and technological infrastructure.