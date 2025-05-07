Trumps says will evaluate trade deals in upcoming weeks

PRESIDENT Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he and top administration officials will review potential trade deals over the next two weeks to decide which ones to accept.

Trump and top officials say they are currently negotiating many economic deals with countries amid a trade war that has threatened the global economy, he said, adding that he expected results in the next two weeks.

The comments came ahead of a bilateral meeting between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, as the two long-standing allies are in a trade dispute.

Trump said that negotiations over the United State-Mexico-Canada Agreement may be renegotiated. The USMCA was inked during Trump’s first term and is set to expire next year.

However, Trump said he’s not exactly looking to extend the free trade agreement.

Trump said he’d consider a renegotiation of the trade deal but questions “if it’s even necessary.”

Carney followed up, adding, “It is a basis for a broader negotiation. Some things about it are going to have to change.”

China wants to negotiate a trade deal to end competing tariffs, Trump said.

“They want to negotiate, and they want to have a meeting,” Trump said. “And we’ll be meeting with them at the right time.” (Reuters)